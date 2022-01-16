“Dybala? We are attentive to opportunities, but we must respect …

The general manager of Inter Giuseppe Marotta spoke to Dazn’s microphones before the match against Atalanta. The discussion inevitably started with the very recent Super Cup won at San Siro against the Juventus.

“It was a great satisfaction, but a great team must immediately think of another competition, which in this case is the championship“, Marotta began.

“Dybala? We are attentive to opportunities”

“Sanchez said you feel like a caged lion sitting on the bench? We know that this is his communication style, we expect him to demonstrate what he is worth on the pitch. We are happy with him“, commented. The next question has to do with a market suggestion, such as the one that Paulo Dybala would like in the Nerazzurri. “The friend who was looking for Dybala in the stands yesterday was certainly not me, since I was in my house. When a player like Dybala approaches the junction it is normal that he is approached by the best teams, but we in the offensive department have 4 excellent players, we are full.“.

Pressed on the subject, the manager continued: “We have a facility that is careful to monitor opportunity market, we need to be on the lookout for the best profiles. But we must reserve the utmost respect for the players who are currently there“.

Marotta he said he was happy with the awareness acquired by the team: “The Europa League final, the Scudetto and the Super Cup have given us one awareness about the intense emotions we want to experience and the goals to be achieved, and these victories are a business card for players who are eager to join us“. Conclusion reserved for renewal:”We managers do not have agents or prosecutors to represent us, but an agreement has been reached, only officiality is missing. We are serious managers of one of the best teams in the world. Better than this?“