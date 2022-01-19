“Dybala? We want to be there to raise the bar”

MILAN – “ Scamacca and Frattesi ? I renew the congratulations to Carnevali for the management and enhancement of the players at Sassuolo, there is the attention of many clubs and therefore also of Inter. We all work to strengthen Inter, looking above all at Made in Italy because we are a high-level football movement. ” Before Inter-Empoli in the Italian Cup Marotta takes stock of the Nerazzurri market and the names that are combined. “The current group of Inzaghi, however, is giving us satisfaction, we are on the right path to create a hard core” adds to Mediaset.

Marotta on its renewal and on Dybala

“The renewal of us managers? Fortunately, we do not have agents who represent us, we are satisfied and all happy to continue together. We are in a club of great prestige, it is spontaneous and automatic renewal and then the official announcement will be made by the company at the right time “, continues Marotta who then on Dybala explains: “When someone like him is close to the deadline it is normal to be approached to important clubs, those suggestions are recurrent. Our attacking department is of depth and great value, however the concept already expressed remains that we want to be ambitious to raise the bar. Attempts must be made even if the goal is not reached, we we want to be on these players. Inter has risen to the stage in keeping with its coat of arms, thanks to all the members of the club. The appeal is back very strong and the testimony comes from all sectors. This is important for the club, the team and the managers. “

Evelina Christillin: “Dybala renewal? Juve offer fair”