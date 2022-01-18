Dybala, what are you doing? Furious Agnelli and Elkann

TURIN – The Juventus he didn’t take it well. Intended as a management group, but also and above all as a presidency and ownership. Saturday evening, Andrea Agnelli And John Elkann they were disappointed and angry about the gesture of Paulo Dybala after the goal Udinese . And it was not just an awkward fall in style that lack of exultation and that look, grim, of defiance and revenge aimed at the grandstand where they sat. Maurizio Arrivabene (probably Dybala’s target), Pavel Nedved And Federico Cherubini , the Juventus general staff, without Agnelli, at home because positive to Covid (since yesterday it is negative, this evening he will be able to return to the stadium), but very connected to the game. The company and the owners were very disappointed by the selfish attitude of the number ten and Juventus captain who put a personal matter before the difficult moment of the team, which needs everything except an internal controversy in this difficult and complicated phase of recovery. circumstances. If there can be understanding for those who are grappling with the negotiation that can affect their future, there cannot be any for such a blatant, public and destabilizing gesture for the environment. […]

The current situation

[…] Dybala’s nervousness is justified by the climate created around him by the media exegesis of Arrivabene’s words, but after the exits of the new Juventus CEO, Dybala’s entourage had received words of reassurance from the club. It’s the same Merry she had reassured him. That’s why the tear on Saturday night was a bolt of lightning, maybe not in a clear sky, but certainly not so stormy. And now? The February appointment remains and a month to try to calm the climate between Dybala and Juventus. If relations are strained today, a divorce at the end of the season is not to be taken for granted. There is time to clarify, discuss the future and maybe find an agreement by re-arranging everything. If only because at this moment there are no concrete offers for Paulo Dybala. On the other hand, until a few days ago, the feeling was that the number ten would hardly have divorced from Juventus. Now that the hypothesis is serious and concrete, someone will surely come forward.

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport