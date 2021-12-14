Dybala: “When Juve called, I told my agent not to listen to other offers”

“The call from Juventus? It was one of the greatest emotions of my life. “Words and music by Paulo Dybala, today interviewed by junior reporters as part of an initiative aimed at his youngest fans from Juventus: “Many had called me because I was doing well at Palermo. But when my agent told me about Juve, I asked him not to listen to any other offers. It was a great emotion.”

You started playing football late.

“You have to fight for your dreams. My mother wanted me to study, but my brothers made her change her mind. Starting later doesn’t mean anything, many professionals started at 13-14 ”.

How do you handle the pressure?

“When I arrive at the stadium or in other fields I try to relax, it’s not easy because maybe you face strong rivals, but it’s always a game. When I talk to the youngest I always try to explain that the best thing is to have fun on the pitch. It is an incredible sport that brings so many emotions “.

How do you become a champion?

“I always give the same advice, but each one then grow differently. I was born in a small town outside the city. My family and I have made many sacrifices to get to play in Argentina’s Serie B, in a team that is very far from Juve. I didn’t even imagine arriving here, it was unimaginable for me to get there looking from where I suffered. The important thing is to keep dreaming and having fun on the pitch “.

Do you kick penalties or free-kicks better?

“Lately the punishments. I like them because I train them more and in my opinion a goal from a free-kick is better than a goal from a penalty. But they are both difficult ”.

What do you ask Santa Claus?

“I think the list is always very long there are so many things you can ask for. At a football level, I hope Santa Claus can bring the Champions League to Juve, then I’d like the World Cup with Argentina. Dreaming is free… “.

What emotion does the national team represent?

“I’ve always played there, in Argentina when a child is born they give him the ball even before the pacifier. Playing in the national team is a dream, leaving your country to represent it is one of the most beautiful things in the world “.

How was the first time with the Juventus shirt?

“I think it was in the Super Cup final in Shanghai. I immediately understood what it means to wear this shirt. I had incredible teammates, highly experienced professionals who helped me integrate right away. It is not easy to wear this shirt, due to the history of the club and the great champions who have played in it. The pressure is high and the emotions you experience here are unique. Fortunately, a trophy arrived, he couldn’t have started better ”.

What would you have done if you hadn’t been a footballer?

“I’ve always wondered and never found an answer. Now I have known many new fields inside and outside football. My father had a betting company and I used to help him sometimes. I was lucky to play football ”.

What memories do you have of Palermo?

“For me it was a huge change, before I was playing in Argentina’s Serie B. It wasn’t easy to get to Serie A, my family helped me a lot right now and my mother is still with me now. In Palermo, people welcomed me with open arms and I had many South American companions who helped me, even in learning the language. All the people of Palermo and the club made me feel at home. They made me a man and it is also thanks to them that I am here today ”.

How much does the number 10 shirt weigh?

“It is a number that weighs a lot, you have to give more and more. We know very well how many phenomena they have had here at Juve, so many players who have won the Ballon d’Or or in any case something important. For me it is a unique honor since the club asked me to wear it, despite having already had 21 which means a lot here at Juve. I thought a lot before accepting 10 but I’m honored, I hope to give back to all the fans something spectacular ”.

Your best goal?

“I always say he’s next. Even if there was no audience, the one I scored at the Stadium against Inter, that of the 2-0, both for the action for the opponent was one of the best I’ve ever done “.

Passion for football?

“My father passed it on to me and he took me to auditions and waited for me at practice. Without him I would not have this passion “.

How was the Dybala Mask born?

“It all started with a wrong penalty in Doha against Milan. After we had three days off which were the worst holidays I’ve had. I have a great passion for gladiators who always wear masks. I said to myself:” I have to do like them and the next one I have to have fun. “From that moment on the Dybala Mask was born and making it gives me a lot of strength. I always try to show it to everyone because I know it helps me and my teammates to win”.

Your favorite superhero?

“As a child I used to watch cartoons but not superheroes. I liked soccer games more, I always thought footballers were superheroes. I’m not very passionate about this type of thing “.

The first goal with Juventus?

“I wasn’t sure how to celebrate it. I had just entered and it was a final, we were winning 1-0 thanks to Mandzukic’s goal. It was hard to imagine a better debut. Then Pogba gave me the assist and I turned to him to hug him. The emotions are many and they are very difficult to explain, the head goes to two thousand. But I was very happy, it couldn’t have started better than that “.