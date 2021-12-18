‘Dybala would like to play, but the doctors block him’: the Juve line

Only today will we understand if Paulo Dybala will be able to recover in time to be among the squads for the away match in Bologna. The fatigue in the right thigh, without injuries, remedied last week in Venice, following a first ailment suffered during the Champions League match against Malmö, does not worry but at Juve there is the rule of prudence and no one wants to take further risks . Allegri confirmed that the risk had already been taken in the last championship game, fielding Joya from the first minute after what happened in the cup, and now it will not be repeated. As reported by the Corriere dello Sport, During the whole week Joya has carried out a differentiated job and therefore remains in strong doubt for the challenge of Dall’Ara, and headlines: “Dybala would like to play, but the doctors stop him”. He feels good and would like to be able to be available, but given that this is the fourth muscle problem since the beginning of the summer training, Juve slows down. Today we decide, but the goal could move to Cagliari, the last challenge of 2021 scheduled for Tuesday. Giving up on Dybala is very difficult, even just for one race, but Allegri can’t risk losing him for long.