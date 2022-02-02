“Dybala’s agent talks to the Premier League”

Paulo Dybala it would be offered to several Premier League clubs. The English site writes it 90min.com. The Argentine has his contract expiring in June and has not yet renewed with Juve . As he said Maurizio Arrivabene , the parties are expected to sit down at the negotiating table in February to seek an understanding or establish a definitive break. In the meantime, around Joya, things are moving, not only in Italy.

Dybala: to which teams it would be proposed

Many English teams would have known from the entourage of Dybala that there is an opportunity to discuss an agreement with the player. According to the English site, in fact, the agent would have contacted Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea And Arsenal: the big ones, in short. Those that could offer a salary equal to or greater than what the number 10 currently receives in Turin. The stages of the story are then retraced Dybala from 90min.com: the Argentine was in talks and had agreed on the terms for a five-year contract worth 8 million euros the year before Christmas. There JuveHowever, he would later change the terms of the agreement and the talks did not end with a happy ending. At the moment, there would be no signs for a signature anytime soon. The sensations, in short, would not be good for those hoping for a renewal by Dybala.

Dybala, Inter and Psg also contacted

The agent of Dybala he would have ranged in Europe, not limited to England, in offering the services of his client. Here are the contacts with theInter and with the Psg. In the coming weeks, representatives of the South American footballer could travel around Europe in hopes of finding the right team for the 28-year-old. Premier League clubs, at the moment, are not convinced that Dybala will truly leave the Juve. He is the deputy captain, and often made the captain due to the absence of Chiellinihas been playing in Turin for several years with the prestigious number 10 shirt and is also considered the player-image of the club.