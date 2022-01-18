“Dybala’s reaction after the goal? I was exulting “

“Honestly at that time I saw a great action from the Juve conducted by Arthur, an assist of Kean and the goal of Dybala. I was told after this episode, I was exulting. I don’t comment on the reactions of the players“. Maurizio Arrivabene thus answers the question about Joya’s controversial celebration after the goal against Udinese in the last season of the championship. The catchphrase of the Argentine’s contract extension continues to go on, but for the Juventus manager “there is not only Dybala, we have other renewals – he told Mediaset – Out of respect it is right to mention them. Cuadrado, Perin, Bernardeschi, who is a European champion, and De Sciglio. It is right to talk about everyone. In February we will talk, including Dybala“.
Dybala, what are you doing? Furious Agnelli and Elkann
Arrivabene dismisses Martial
“Martial in January? To those figures there, no, it is not feasible. We do not wait at all“. Then he returned to the expiring players: “Afraid of losing them to zero? No, we have an excellent relationship, they are very close to Juve, we talked to each other and we made an appointment in February. Calmly we will do what we have to do“.