“Dybala’s reaction after the goal? I was exulting “

“Honestly at that time I saw a great action from the Juve conducted by Arthur, an assist of Kean and the goal of Dybala. I was told after this episode, I was exulting. I don’t comment on the reactions of the players“. Maurizio Arrivabene thus answers the question about Joya’s controversial celebration after the goal against Udinese in the last season of the championship. The catchphrase of the Argentine’s contract extension continues to go on, but for the Juventus manager “there is not only Dybala, we have other renewals – he told Mediaset – Out of respect it is right to mention them. Cuadrado, Perin, Bernardeschi, who is a European champion, and De Sciglio. It is right to talk about everyone. In February we will talk, including Dybala“.