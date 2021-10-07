Dyeing your hair at 60: colors and tips for doing it at home

THE hair they are a worry for women and men of all ages. After i 60 years, when the hair is now completely gray, we usually resort to DIY colors which can sometimes damage our scalp.

Given that it is not a necessity but a personal choice, there are some precautions that would be better to take before proceeding with a home coloring. From choosing the right tone, for example, to the different methods of applying the chosen product. In this article we suggest how to get a result worthy of an expert hairdresser.

White or colored hair after 60?

First of all, let’s dispel a myth: i White hair they are in fashion. Many celebrities have decided to abandon extreme hair makeover, in favor of a natural style. From Meryl Streep to Princess Caroline of Monaco: the “total white” is already trendy. Not surprisingly, the hashtag was launched on social media last summer #greyhairdontcare, an invitation to self-acceptance despite the signs of time and physical change. After all, “beauty” rhymes with “naturalness”, right?

It goes without saying that many women, especially after sixty, prefer dye your hair: it is a matter of taste and personal choices. The important thing is to do it with the right amount of awareness and knowledge of the products you intend to use. For the rest, everyone is free to indulge themselves with the dozens of shades available on the market. Whether they are the very current fluorescent colors, a Venetian red or platinum, only one imperative is valid: to be daring.

Differences between natural and chemical dyes: which ones to use

After the threshold of the “wings”, the hair is no longer flowing and vigorous as at a young age. Especially since the color inevitably appears dull and tending to dark gray. To revive the tone of the hair we have two alternatives:

chemical dyes ;

natural products.

The chemical dyes they contain (sometimes high) quantities of ammonia. It is a potentially irritating substance but it is necessary to “fix the color” on the hair, especially if it is devoid of pigment. Far from wanting to demonize artificial colors, we recommend using them moderately and occasionally. The ideal would be to rely on the hands of a hairdresser who, for sure, knows how to expertly apply the products and choose the shade that is right for you.

The natural colors they are by definition less invasive and act in such a way as not to damage the scalp. These are products obtained from the so-called dyeing plants, or vegetables from which it is possible to extract coloring substances. Although the range of shades available is small compared to the chemical ones, the effect is far less artifact.

In particular, if you have a hair tending to white / silver, we suggest using henna: the result will be a particularly vibrant and intense color.

How to dye your hair at home

Assuming that the hairdresser is irreplaceable, nothing prevents you from experimenting do it yourself dyes. To obtain a result worthy of a professional, buy everything you need in a specialized store or herbalist’s shop.

Here are some tips on how to apply a natural color at home. Here’s what you need:

a small bowl in glass or plastic;

in glass or plastic; a pair of gloves latex;

latex; a hair comb tight-lipped;

tight-lipped; a brush for colors;

for colors; a saucepan ;

; water hot;

hot; tint for hair (your choice).

Application:

First, wash your hair with a neutral shampoo. Remove excess water with a bath towel and comb them, taking care to untangle knots and tangles. Meanwhile, heat up a little water in a saucepan (the recommended amount is indicated on the product packaging or in the instructions for use). At this point, put on your gloves and prepare your dye.

Pour the product into a small bowl and add the hot water. Stir until you have obtained a smooth and homogenous amalgam. So divide your hair by strands (quite full but not too much) and proceed with the application of the dye.

With the help of a brush, take a little color from the bowl and spread it on a lock of hair from root to tip. Swipe along the lengths smoothly avoiding pressure or bulk brush strokes. So, make sure you have applied the color evenly all over your hair. If necessary, do some tweaking here and there.

Once the procedure is finished, leave the dye on for a maximum of 40 minutes (follow the instructions on the package). Then rinse your hair well with warm water, taking care to eliminate all the product. Finally wash your hair with a mild shampoo and proceed with drying. The result will surprise you.