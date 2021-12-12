Dying at 10 to look for a better future in Europe :: Blog on Today

You can’t die at 10. You cannot die like the child of Kurdish origin who, clinging to the shoulders of the woman to whom she was entrusted, slipped into the icy waters of the Dragogna river, along the Istrian border between Slovenia and Croatia. One cannot die while desperately seeking a better future. Yet it happened. It happens in that Europe that continues to turn away from what is happening between Belarus and Poland, or in that Union that for years has been giving away millions of euros to organizations just to keep migrants parked in the canton of Una-Sana, in Bosnia. It happens along the Balkan route that Rome continues to ignore and underestimate, as indeed (almost) all the national media do.

It happens, it is not the first time, that normal people die, a stone’s throw from our country. The story of the 10-year-old girl today has shocked the conscience while tomorrow, we bet, it will soon be forgotten. The woman and children rescued by the police, perhaps they will ask for international protection, perhaps instead they will be sent back as has been the case for years, along the Balkan route. Rejections are the order of the day between Slovenia and Croatia and between Zagreb and Bosnia. The proof came from an investigation carried out by a German TV, published a few weeks ago. Migrants are beaten and sent back. And as always, this story of the Balkan route doesn’t interest anyone until someone dies.

Among the few idiotic comments to the news, a user wrote: “if everything had been done” in the light of the sun “why cross the river and not cross a bridge?”. Why must there be something behind migration? Why do we allow ourselves the luxury of commenting on the death of a 10-year-old girl from the heat of our homes by judging the way in which a person is desperately trying to build their future? Why do we do it? These are the greatest responsibilities, today, in the face of the death of a child. The reasons for his death are to be found there, in the inability to feel compassion, from the benches of a pietas now unknown even among Catholics.

Precisely for this reason, however, it is possible to die at 10 years of age. If you are surrounded by a world that does not want you just because of your status, because you are moving from south to north and if in your country you do not enjoy the same rights as everyone. Run away, run away, to another place, where someone can guarantee you those rights. You are a 10 year old girl, clinging to the shoulders of a woman you have been entrusted to, who is taking her children with her and has decided to take care of you too. Dying at the age of 10 is possible, if someone from the window calls the police instead of helping you. You can die at 10, along the Balkan route that nobody cares about. You died before you fell into the waters of the Dragogna. You died because they killed you a long time ago.