Dying Light 2, a script of 350,000 words and 40,000 lines of dialogue – Nerd4.life

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has a script of 350,000 words and 40,000 lines of dialogue: Techland continues to give the numbers of its new production with other bombastic figures, in this case as regards purely the narrative part of the game.

After the famous 500 hours required to complete it, then retracted and clarified, communicating a lower evaluation regarding the duration of a standard run, we are faced with another impressive announcement, which in any case is rather impressive especially if it is evaluated in perspective. of a game that tends to be action.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is indeed a action in first person with narrative elements, but such a script could put it on the same level as some games that are much more inclined to dialogue and narration, almost like some RPGs.

We are not at the level of the more than 150,000 lines of dialogue that should make up the Starfield script, according to reports from Bethesda, but it can be compared to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, for example, which has around 60,000 lines of dialogue but remains however a rather different title in narrative implications.

Recently, Techland presented the protagonist of Dying Light 2, at this point all that remains is to wait for the release date, set for February 4, 2022.