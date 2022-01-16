Tech

Dying Light 2 also goes overboard with post-launch support

Dying Light 2 is about to make its debut on the market in a few weeks and more and more news about the title is raging online.

After a rather troubled development, the new themed game zombie of Techland is ready to entertain even the already many supporters of the first chapter, an open world much loved thanks to the dynamics of parkour on which much of the gameplay is based and which will be improved in this second episode of the series.

There has been a lot of discussion in recent days about the alleged enormous longevity of Dying Light 2, as on social media Techland announced that it would take 500 hours to complete everything the game has to offer.

Obviously, the news caused a stir, also arousing a bit of despair in the community, since many are now tired of games full of activities that in most cases have the function of being fillers in order to greatly increase the duration of the game. In fact, many have lashed out heavily against the longevity equation equal quantity equation.

The developers, however, then came to the rescue and explained in more detail that to complete only the main quest it will take 20 hours, against 80 if you also wanted to add side quests to it. Therefore that exaggerated number was referred only to those who wanted to sift through the game in its entirety.

Now apparently the great longevity of the title will also be evident as regards the post launch support, since Techland has announced that the game will continue to be updated with new activities, places, events, weapons and various contents for 5 years starting from its release.

It is therefore certainly a very ambitious project, which will engage the energies of the software house in its entirety for what is considered, according to many, one of the most anticipated games of the first half of 2022.

Waiting to find out more, as well as having the new in your hands Dying Light 2: Stay Human, you can read the in-depth analysis by our Stefania Sperandio in which the theme of the longevity of modern games is treated, which is not always synonymous with quality.

If you want to pre-order the Deluxe Edition of Dying Light 2 for PS5 you can do it at the best price on Amazon.

