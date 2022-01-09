Dying Light 2 and the fears of fans over the 500 hours to finish the game: Techland clarifies

Techland’s latest message on the 500 hours required to finish Dying Light 2 is holding its own on the industry forums: many users, in fact, fear that the longevity of the title could translate into a repetitive gameplay. Aware of these fears, the Polish company reinterprets on social media to provide clarification.

Going back to the previous tweet, the Techland representatives address directly to the many doubting fans about the incredible longevity of Dying Light 2 and reassure them by specifying that “500 hours is the time required to 100% complete the game, that is to finish all missions, complete all endings and explore all areas of the free roaming map. A ‘normal’ player should finish the story, try their hand at the challenges offered by the side missions and explore a good part of the map in less than 100 hours, so don’t worry! “.

To want to listen to Techland, therefore, to those who venture through the alleys and roofs of the City of Dying Light 2, less than 100 hours should be “enough” to fully experience all that the free roaming dimension of the title will have to offer them, both from a strictly playful and, obviously, narrative point of view. The figure of the 500 hours of maximum longevity, therefore, is linked solely and exclusively to the activities required to the “completists” to finish the game 100%.

Dying Light 2 is scheduled for release on February 4th on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and in Cloud version on Nintendo Switch. If you want to know more about the contents of this awaited open-world horror experience, we recommend you read our in-depth study on Dying Light 2 between parkour and fighting.