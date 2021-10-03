Dying Light 2, beloved actress joins the cast

With a video relaunched on Twitter by YouTube, Techland has sent fans of Dying Light 2 in ecstasy by announcing that in the game they will find the digital version of one of the most beloved actresses.

In the video we find in fact Rosario Dawson which briefly tells us how it was to interpret the very tough Lawan. Definitely a good choice to give physicality to a character who is ready for anything and who is not afraid of confrontation. Lowen’s character has a long list of people to take revenge on, who better than Dawson could give her that sweet bitch air?

The presentation took place through another appointment in the series of videos dedicated to the development of Dying Light 2 entitled Dying 2 Know and it was time to present the game’s open world setting even better.

Dying Light 2, Rosario Dawson still in digital

Dawson is an actress who definitely made her fame by participating in Men In Black 2, the 25th hour and more recently interpreting Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian for Disney +. And the success of Tano’s character is such that, in addition to giving Lawlan’s face and voice in Dying Light 2, it will also have a spin-off dedicated to the character from the Star Wars universe series.

In the video in which it is presented in its digital version, the real-life actress is interspersed with moments in which it is possible to admire the work done in the rendering. And everyone agrees that definitely in the shoes of this warrior armed with revenge Dawson has most likely done a great job.

However, we want to focus on last seconds of the video dedicated to her in which the character is shown throwing himself from behind into the void. Several fans of the game produced by Techland have not escaped the fact that in a previous trailer the female character who threw herself into the void after making the gun with her fingers did not have the appearance of the actress. A rather heated discussion was then unleashed that tied the exit delay of the game with the forced insertion of a name to draw attention.

In fact, there are many comments that underline this aspect of the sudden change despite the character model used in the previous videos seemed sufficiently developed. Someone, in the discussion, tried to explain the character change by defining what was seen in the trailer, for example the one released at the end of May, a placeholder or something to have inside the trailer only to be able to launch it with the intention of changing it with the final model.

To us and others under the YouTube video it seems like a strange choice. If you think for example that we knew there would be a digital version of Keanu Reeves months before seeing even a iota of cyberpunk 2077. Why did Techland decide to keep the bomb Rosario Dawson practically close to the release?