Dying Light 2 finished in less than 5 hours from the Italian Dot Dot: it is a world record – Nerd4.life

Italian Dot Dot – Dominic for friends – shared a video showing his own speedrun of Dying Light 2. The player was able to end Techland’s adventure in less than five hours. You can see the full movie above. Obviously there are spoilers: it seems almost superfluous to specify it.

This speedrun is a “Any%“. For those not used to the jargon, it means that the goal of the speedrun is just to get to the end credits, completing only the mandatory tasks to conclude the story. There is no obligation to complete side missions of any kind: since the goal is to score the shortest possible time on the clock, it is clear that the intention of the speedrunner is to avoid as much as possible any type of action that could waste time.

This record it was also achieved very quickly, as the game has been available since yesterday, February 4, 2022. Shortly after its release, a player has already been able to “run” (in all senses) between missions and reach the titles tail of Dying Light 2 very quickly.

For anyone not used to this type of challenge, remember that they are not representative of the amount of content in a video game. Dying Light 2 is obviously much longer than five hours, especially if you are dedicated to secondary activities. Indeed, before the release there was talk of 500 hours to see every single detail of the game, through multiple games.

Finally, we leave you to our review of Dying Light 2.