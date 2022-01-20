Dying Light 2 has been postponed, but only on one platform

It is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and its name is Dying Light 2a game that will also be remembered for its troubled development and numerous referralsto which now another one is added.

The game will be an open world not to be missed for all fans of zombie-themed action, although we are talking about a product far from the classic survival.

After all, Techland has never hidden the fact of announcing the game perhaps too soon, which unfortunately has backfired in unsuspecting times.

However, now the release date is approaching for real and – after the news about the duration of Dying Light 2 – it seems however that the game has been postponed again, but on a single console.

As reported by Nintendo Life, Dying Light 2 Stay Human will not be released on February 4, 2022 on Nintendo Switchbut on a date to be decided “within 6 months” of the initial planned release.

Fortunately, all other platforms will receive the game as scheduled on February 4th, thus making it pull a sigh of relief.

While no real reason has been revealed for this latest delay, Techland has admitted that he wants to offer to fans an experience qualitatively up to expectations.

The main difference between the console versions and the Nintendo Switch version is primarily the ability to play in portable modein addition to the use of Cloud technology.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human in any case it had already been postponed several times, from spring 2020 to December 2021, and then postponed from 7 December 2021 to 4 February 2022.

After all, the game will have its nice list of Trophies to be unlocked, which just as unsurprisingly appeared online well in advance.

But not only recently our Stefania Sperandio has explored the longevity issue (following the 500 hours declared for the Techland game), underlining everything in a special in-depth.