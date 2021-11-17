Dying Light 2 has “zero” chance of being postponed again – Nerd4.life

Techland, as fans know, has devoted its resources to the development of the Dying Light 2 and has always aimed for the highest possible quality, even at the cost of postponing the game. In fact, the release of the first-person adventure has been pushed forward several times, with the last postponement placing the game on February 4, 2022. There will be another. I refer? For the team no, there are “zero” chance that this happens.

MP1st, speaking with the lead game designer at Techland – Tymon Smektala – asked: “Let’s talk about the delay. It was a surprise to a lot of people, given how long the game has been in production, but I think everyone has been quite understanding, given what has happened in the last couple of years. Which ones? do you think there is a chance of another delay at this point or do you think there is some possibility that … ”

Smektala immediately interrupted the reporter and simply stated: “Zero”. After the surprised reaction from the MP1st reporter, Smektala went on to say, “Yes. The game will be released next year in February, and that’s what we’ve been focusing on, that’s what we’ve been working on. So absolutely zero chance that there will be a reference“.

“Like you said, there have been a couple of reasons why we delayed the game. Of course COVID was one of the factors, but I don’t want to blame COVID because we all have had to deal with it, and we have all faced some difficulties and new challenges due to the pandemic. ”

“I think the most important reason for us is that when working on a non-linear game, and you want to refine it, you are actually not refining the details of a single game, but several games at the same time. Because the same game can have so many variations, and some of these variations can be so drastically different that you have to check each playthrough, not just 1000 times, but 1000 times multiplied by the number of variations in the game. So this is the reason for the delay. This is our IP. The Dying Light IP is owned by our studio. So we knew we couldn’t release the game if it wasn’t ready. ”

A quick descent in Dying Light 2

“Another reason why we decided to postpone the exit to achieve a certain level of quality is that Dying Light 1 was a great success. Not because of what the media said, but because of how the players accepted, appreciated and loved the game. I think we have one of the most active and vocal communities out there, and to be honest the pressure is a lot higher than in the first game because we understand we can’t let these players down. I know hearing about a delay is disappointing, but I think it’s better than having a game that wasn’t supposed to be released in the first place, that wasn’t ready to be released. ”

The line is therefore clear: every delay is the best choice, but now the game is in the pipeline and the team is sure they don’t need any more time than the one already defined. Finally, we leave you to our article: Dying Light 2: Stay Human, we tried the open world sequel where zombies meet parkour.