Dying Light 2 is first on Steam, over 180,000 contemporary players – Nerd4.life

Dying Light 2: Stay Human apparently it was welcomed with open arms by PC gamers. At the moment Techland’s latest effort on Steam has exceeded 180,000 players connected at the same time and it’s first in the ranking of best-selling games.

According to data provided by SteamDB, at the time of writing Dying Light 2: Stay Human has 184,093 active contemporary players. It is currently fifth in the ranking of games with the most active users, behind Apex Legends and above Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Really remarkable numbers for a singleplayer game, then.

For comparison, the first Dying Light hit a peak of 45,876 concurrent users, while the God of War PC port, to name another highly anticipated recent game, didn’t go beyond 73,529 concurrent users.

As mentioned at the beginning, in these hours Dying Light 2: Stay Human is first in the ranking of the best-selling games on Steam, with the Lost Ark Founder packages in second and third place, while Elden Ring is fourth.

In short, Dying Light 2: Stay Human was received with great enthusiasm by the players, despite the votes of the international press are positive, but not exciting. Furthermore, if you have not done so, we advise you to read our review of Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 is available from today for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and Xbox One, with the Cloud version for Nintendo Switch which will be available in the course of 2022.