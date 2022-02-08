Dying Light 2 is the most successful game with zombies ever on Steam – Nerd4.life

Dying Light 2: Stay Human and the game with zombies from most successful of always on Steamin terms of contemporary users: according to the latest surveys, there are 274,983.

We know that Dying Light 2 on Steam has over double the number of Resident Evil Village players, but looking at the numbers of other productions belonging to the zombie genre, the success of the Techland title is evident.

In fact, wanting to draw up a small ranking of the most successful zombie games on Steam, the situation would be this:

Dying Light 2 – 274,983 players Left 4 Dead 2 – 162,399 players Resident Evil Village – 106,631 players Resident Evil 2 Remake – 74,227 players 7 Days to Die – 70,664 players Killing Floor 2 – 69,987 players

The interesting thing is that this sensational launch took place despite the positive but unexciting votes assigned to Dying Light 2: Stay Human by the international press, which drew the picture of a valid but not up to expectations.

A reading that we also gave in the review of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, highlighting the problems of the plot and the lack of refinement of the gameplay.