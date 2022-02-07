Dying Light 2 occupies six positions out of ten – Nerd4.life

SteamDB has released the top 10 best-selling games on Steam relating to the week that ended on Sunday 6 February 2022. Dying Light 2 it basically annihilated the competition by winning six out of ten positions. In fact he is at the same time first, second, third, fifth, seventh and ninth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games on Steam last week:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Dying Light 2 Dying Light 2 Ultimate Lost Ark Platinum Founder’s Pack Dying Light 2 Stay Human Elden Ring Dying Light 2 Stay Human It Takes Two Dying Light 2 Deluxe Total War: Warhammer III

As we can see Dying Light 2 occupies most of the positions of the classic. How is it possible? As Benji-Sales explains on Twitter, Steam tracks every single edition of a game (in this case basic, Deluxe and Ultimate) and those in pre-order separately.

So basically each of the three versions of Dying Light 2 and their pre-orders have totaled such a large amount of sales as to engulf the ranking of Steam. The success of Dying Light 2 on Steam is also confirmed by the over 230,000 simultaneous active users registered last Saturday, five times the maximum peak reached by the previous chapter of the series.

What little remains of the Top 10 are competing for the founder pack of Lost Ark, Elden Ring, It Takes Two and Total War: Warhammer III. God of War and Monster Hunter Rise, which occupied the first and second place respectively in the rankings last week, instead suffered a setback and now do not even appear in the top ten positions.