Dying Light 2 OP firearm added

Techland apparently lied to us: inside Dying Light 2 there is a “firearm”. This is possibly one of the smartest Easter eggs we’ve ever come across.

The game produced by Techland is actually a melting pot of easter eggs and there are all kinds of them, from the one dedicated to Doom passing through that of Cyberpunk 2077 up to a very well hidden one that pays homage to the Galaxy far far away. And some easter eggs become usable only and only if you have found other easter eggs. More than an Easter egg a Matryoshka. What we are talking about today is a nice mockery of the very idea of ​​firearms.

Among other things, if it were needed, it is the demonstration of how the development studio has not betrayed the expectations of its fan who had pointed out how the first Dying Light was fun even just for small ones oddities that it was possible to find scattered here and there and that made the environments even more interesting.

Inside Dying Light 2 “shoot” with your fingers

Perhaps the most ingenious easter egg ever slipped into a Techland game is a glove called “Left Finger of GloVa“And whose purpose is to to commute your character into an assassin capable of striking from a distance. Obviously, if you want this accessory, the path put in place by Techland is very convoluted precisely because it is an extremely object powerful and technically the only firearm in the entire game.

In line with the other objects of this shabby world, the Left Finger of Glova is also offered in the form of project to be then transformed with an appropriate quantity of pieces into a real object. And in particular you can find it hidden on a poster surrounded by creepy teddy bears. The best way to reach it is to do it after completing the named mission Broadcast as it makes the journey a little less complicated. Less complicated but no less tiring given that in any case in your ups and downs between the buildings, and we try to avoid as many spoilers as possible by talking like this, we will obviously have to make our way through a series of crowded environments.



Still talking about easter eggs, we also point out that there is the possibility of always having the power of hands Darth Vader to throttle enemies from a distance and get your hands on a hoverboard straight out of Back to the Future.