Dying Light 2, sales on PC via Steam to over one million copies – Nerd4.life

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has totaled sales for over one million copies on PC via Steamaccording to the surveys carried out by SteamSpy, which considers the number of users who own the game on the Valve platform.

However, we know that i total results recorded by the new chapter of the Techland series are superior, given that Dying Light 2 counted three million players in the first weekend, denying the hypotheses of a possible fiasco.

SteamSpy’s detections are not accurate in the sense that they indicate a possible range of users (in this case between one and two million) and it doesn’t matter who keeps their Steam purchases private. However, considering the other digital platforms for the PC version, we are talking about an interesting estimate in any case.

A result, the one that is emerging, definitely higher than expectations if we think of the positive but not exciting votes of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which arrived at launch with some technical problems and a general lack of finishing on the side. gameplay.

Aspects that we have also highlighted in our review of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, along with some bitter observations about the narrative sector of the game.