Dying Light 2 Stay Human has more bugs than the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077, for IGN – Nerd4.life

IGN was particularly impressed with the bug from Dying Light 2 Stay Humanso much so that a real dedicated warning box was published, comparing the state of the game to that of the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 at launch. Indeed, it has even been called worse.

If you remember, the title of CD Project Red on PC was playable, unlike the console versions, but it was still plagued by several problems. The same seems to be true for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, with the difference that at least, in this case, the launch patch.

However IGN pointed out that the game often crashes irreversibly, and has several malfunctions in scripts and dialogues. Furthermore, it would be plagued by not exactly exciting performances (it was tested on Xbox Series X, but it seems to be the same also for the PC and PS5 versions), by bugs in the save files and by many other problems, small and large, which always become more present as you advance in the adventure.

The bottom line is that if you are not one of those particularly tolerant of bugs, you might be better off waiting before purchasing. At least wait for the famous first patch, which could solve several critical issues.

