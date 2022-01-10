Dying Light 2, the 500 hours and the false problem of long games – Nerd4.life

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has caused some discussion in recent days due to the announcement of the developers regarding the potential duration of the campaign, which could keep us company for too 500 hours. With free time in short supply, especially among older gamers, that of long games it has become a real problem. A false problem, actually.

Let’s take a step back: this Saturday Techland sparked a strong discussion on social media when it revealed that it will take over 500 hours to 100% complete Dying Light 2: Stay Human. A very clear statement for anyone familiar with open worlds, but one that required further explanation for everyone else.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the city will be freely explorable and very large

Users split: most have criticized the choice of the development team to bring out such a substantial experience, mainly because there are more and more games worthy of attention and less and less time can be devoted to each of them.

However, there was also a lively minority who instead pointed out that 500 hours are not such an exaggerated value, pulling out the statistics with the first Dying Light and showing that they have spent it. 700 and more hours fleshed out the scenery and what it had to offer in terms of missions, challenges and secrets.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, a fighting sequence

So let’s go back to the clarifications provided by Techland: 500 hours do not correspond to the time needed to complete the Dying Light 2: Stay Human campaign, which indeed can be completed in less (probably much less) than 100 hours.

Rather, it is an indicative value for those who want to invest deeply in the experience developed by the Polish team and dedicate themselves to every single quest and challenge available, in short reaching the 100% completion of the game.

We are therefore faced with a false problem. That open worlds are very full-bodied productions, with an average duration that is easily placed between 60 and 100 hours, is well known and those who want shorter campaigns should move towards different genres. At the same time, if you want to invest more time within that specific world there is the option to do so as far as you see fit.

It is enough to stop and think about an opposite situation to realize how this abundance and this possibility of choice are in reality undoubtedly positive elements. The splendid The Order: 1886, for example, lasted only six or seven hours and was therefore abused by critics. An open world like RAGE 2 didn’t even go beyond ten hours.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, a spartan kick frees us from an enemy

With the price of the games that over time has exceeded 80 euros, inevitably the cost / duration ratio has become a factor that gamers take into great consideration, therefore a turnaround in open world seems unlikely.

At the end of the day, however, no one forbids dedicating oneself to the main quests only and arriving at the end of the story anyway: the important thing is that the average quality of the experience remains high in the context of those contents. The rest, as they say, is runny fat. What do you think? Let’s talk about.