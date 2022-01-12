Dying Light 2, the correction arrives: not 500 hours to complete it, and not even 80. The main quest will be 20 hours

Over the weekend, the Polish developer Techland tried to attract the attention of the players on the now imminent Dying Light 2: Stay Human, stating that it will take 500 hours to complete it in its entirety. Statements that contrasted with what some members of Techland itself had anticipated, who in the past have spoken of one duration of about 20 hours for the main quest by Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2: The main story will last 20 hours

The tweet with which the 500 were announced was immediately inundated with requests for clarification from players, suspicious of such a longevity. Some fans have also complained about the excessive length of the experience, considered distracting and potentially repetitive. A game that long, too, would increase the dropout rate of the adventure well before completion.

Techland responded by saying the 500 hours are “necessary to finish all the missions, try all the different possible endings and explore every single part of the map”, pointing out that to complete the main quest alone and the secondary missions it would take less than 100 hours, about 70 or 80 depending on the style of play.

Now he publishes yet another slide, in which he highlights that to complete the main quest alone it will take 20 hours, or the duration that was indicated in the previous stages of development. In this way, Dying Light 2 will certainly be better manageable and accessible to a wider audience of players. At the same time, the indication expressed in number of hours required to complete a game is very often indicative of the depth of the game map and the amount of content prepared by the developers.

We wanted to clarify our recent communication about the amount of hours required to complete the game. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is designed for players with different gameplay styles and preferences to explore the world how they see fit.# DyingLight2 pic.twitter.com/tcaDKULMo8 – Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 10, 2022

Dying Light 2 will arrive on February 4th on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. The game has been postponed several times, with the original release scheduled for spring 2020. Meanwhile, the development team has seen the departure of key figures in the project, such as Chris Avellone himself. The game is then supported by an aggressive marketing campaign: suffice it to say that at least one themed gadget arrives in the editorial office for a week and a week not.