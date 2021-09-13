Dylan Minnette and other additions to the cast of the Hulu miniseries

The Thirteen actor joins Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews in the drama that will retrace the story of the disgraced businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes.

The Dropout, the miniseries Hulu who will tell the incredible story of the rise and ruinous fall of the entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes and her Theranos, will also be able to count on Dylan Minnette. The former star of Thirteen joined the cast of the drama along with 8 other actors who are Alan Ruck, Bashir Salahuddin, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Hart Bochner, James Hiroyuki Liao, Nicky Endres, Camryn Mi-Young Kim And Andrew Leeds. The new entries reach the protagonists Amanda Seyfried And Naveen Andrews, interpreted respectively by Elizabeth Holmes and Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani.

The plot of The Dropout and the absurd story of Elizabeth Holmes

Created and executive produced by Liz Meriwether (New Girl) and with Michael Showalter who will direct more episodes, The Dropout is based on the ABC News podcast to tell the story of Elizabeth Holmes who, at the age of 19, founded the (alleged) revolutionary start-up in 2003 Theranos and was compared to Steve Jobs for his inventiveness in technology. Having reached a value of around 10 billion dollars in a few years, the company – which promised to develop state-of-the-art technologies in the health sector such as minimally invasive and more precise blood tests – ensured Holmes enormous popularity, at least until he found that the technologies developed by the company did not deliver on their promises. The health of thousands of people had been in grave danger and Holmes and the former CEO and general and operations manager of Theranos Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani they were overwhelmed by the scandal and faced a trial. The series will explore the absurd story of Holmes and Theranos, an incredible story of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the youngest self-made billionaire lose everything in the blink of an eye?

The roles of the new actors and the rest of the cast

Dylan Minnette will play Tyler Shultz, a young biology graduate of Stanford University and grandson of George Shultz who, having landed his first ever job at Theranos, discovers the company is manipulating data.

Hart Bochner (Die Hard) will be Larry Ellison, a handsome, charismatic and wealthy man interested in Elizabeth’s home health care innovation.

Bashir Salahuddin (Top Gun: Maverick) will be Brendan Morris. Gruff but smart, he’s a lead electrical engineer at Elizabeth’s start-up, taking the company’s technology in a different direction.

Mary Lynn Rajskub (24) will play Lorraine Fuisz, the wife of Richard Fuisz (Wiliam H. Macy)

To Alan Ruck (Succession) has been entrusted with the role of Jay Rosan, a Walgreens employee at the corporate headquarters in Chicago as part of the “Innovation Team” and who believes that Walgreens has been offered the opportunity of a lifetime.

James Hiroyuki Liao (Cowboy Bebop) will be Edmond Ku, chief engineer of the Elizabeth start-up, who works hard to complete the prototype of a device that could revolutionize the healthcare industry.

Nicky Endres (Day to day) will play Ana Arriola, a former Apple designer who is recruited by Elizabeth but who has reservations about how things are going in Theranos.

Camryn Mi-Young Kim will play Erika Cheung a recent graduate from Berkley who decides to skip graduate school to work in Theranos. After discovering that the company is manipulating the data, he sets out to find out and ultimately let everyone know the truth.

Andrew Leeds (Barry), finally, will be Roland, a know-it-all “yes man” of Walgreen.

In the miniseries also star the already announced William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Elizabeth Marvel, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Michel Gill, Michael Ironside, Bill Irwin And Josh Pais.