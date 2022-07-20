Dylan O’Brien released pledge of his work in “Not Okay”

Actor Dylan O’Brien revealed to Interview magazine how he landed the role of Colin in the movie “Not Okay” for the Hulu streaming service.

The film has a release date scheduled for July 29 and the star delved into his character, who has blonde hair and is tattooed. According to him, he sent a tape to the director of the film talking about her as Colin and that she loved it, which gave him the role of her.

The interpreter is known for his stellar participation in “Teen Wolf” and the film franchise “Maze Runner” (“The maze runner”).

“The script came just to take a look and see if he was interested, I knew Zoey Deutch was on the project, I had worked with her before and I loved her. Also, I had heard that Quinn Shepard (the director) was a very talented young filmmaker just starting out in the business, so I read the script, checked out her film, and did my homework,” the artist noted.

The film centers on a fictional influencer named Danni Sanders (Deutch), who is unloved on social media. The young protagonist, in fact, is described as unbearable because she wants attention at all costs.

unexpected inspiration

In this sense, Dylan O’Brien described his character as a blond and tattooed boy who often incurs cultural appropriation, since he imitates black Americans, in short, his role appears to be something that it is not. “I found this way of characterizing the character fascinating, plus I wanted to make fun of that stereotype,” he said.

Likewise, during the interview, the actor revealed that a girl he was once dating served as inspiration for him to develop Colin, as he had a forced attitude that he wanted to implant in the character.