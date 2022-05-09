Dylan Thiry: a woman attacked during a party at his home in Dubai, he reacts

Dylan Thiry is at the heart of a new bad buzz. A video is circulating on social networks on which we see a young woman being manhandled by reality TV candidate Hicham. Present in the room, Ahmed, Dylan Thiry and Marvin Tillière film the scene and laugh. Faced with the controversy, the reality TV candidate came out of silence.

This is a video that is likely to cause a stir and has been doing the rounds on social networks for a few hours now. And for good reason, on this one, four reality TV candidates are accused of having abused a woman. The scene takes place in Dylan Thiry’s apartment in Dubai and dates from two years ago. He organizes an evening with several women as well as reality TV candidates, Ahmed, the former companion of Sarah Fraisou, Marvin Tillière or Hicham, former member of the JLC Family. On said video we see a woman on the ground screaming, while Hicham yells at her and violents her. The other candidates film themselves hilarious, not helping him at all.

A sequence that leaked on social networks and which caused a real outcry. Several candidates, including Nathanya – who regularly denounces harassment in this environment – call for a boycott of these candidates. After this huge bad buzz, the protagonists came out of silence to reveal their version of the facts.

A shocking video

Indeed, according to Hicham, the young woman tried to steal money and jewelry from them. After realizing it, the former friend of Jazz would have come out of his hinges but claims not to have hit her. “Last year, with the GTA team, we had a party in an apartment. People were invited. Among them, a girl tried to steal money and jewelry! We caught her red-handed “I freaked out, freaked out! But I didn’t hit her. I hit the wall.” did he declare.

A version validated by Dylan Thiry: “There was no punch in his face. There was no smack in his face. He was banging on the table, he was banging on the door…” He then claims that everything is then back to normal since Hicham and the young woman would have discussed at length as if they were “best friends”. A case that will undoubtedly raise awareness.