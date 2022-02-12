Dynamic discounting: how financing without contracting debt really works

Financing options exist for small and medium-sized enterprises without contracting debt. In recent months I have explored the topic of alternative finance through Fintechs on these columns (here and here), but it was pure theory! I tried to verify how much truth there was behind the declarations of intent of the new actors of alternative finance. We must be very careful and know the subject well because very often we come across replicants, simply masked by the insertion of the suffix tech in their company name, of the classic and standard methods of credit assistance of banking origin.

The experience lived, in fact, to assist a company through forms of dynamic discounting made me understand that, in some circumstances, I was faced with the classic offer of the credit line of the advance invoice from suppliers, perhaps even paying it much more than the average required by the banking system. But we were always the same: it was debt and not alternative finance! Because true dynamic discounting is a supply chain financing solution that allows companies to dynamically renegotiate payment terms with their suppliers (especially when there are a lot of them) for already approved invoices in exchange for a discount. In this way, small and medium-sized businesses can offer a service that financially strengthens their supply chain and also get extra financial profit by using their excess liquidity or unused lines of credit.

It is a service that, in addition to being profitable and effective, is also sustainable because, if offered according to criteria validated by organizations (such as Bureau Veritas) recognized by Uni Iso / Ts 17033, improves the Esg rating o sustainability rating, that synthetic judgment that certifies the solidity of a company from the point of view of environmental, social and governance aspects. It does not replace the traditional credit rating but it is complementary and its purpose is that to increase the information available and therefore improve evaluations and choices.

However, there are some (few) on the market who really offer the real dynamic discounting service, such as PlusAdvance, a fintech founded as an innovative start-up in 2017 and today consolidated on the market not only as a reference point for large companies but, and is what interests us most, able to assist even the small business which has a simple and artisanal management software. But how does this service actually develop? What should a small organization do to make its corporate finance more efficient?

These are the questions I asked myself to understand if the iconic Rossi srl, the small company owned by the homonymous family, already deeply rooted in the culture of debt as the only form of financing, could take advantage of this service or was just flattered by something. of impalpable. Here are the simple steps with real service by dynamic discounting. All the negotiations that Rossi srl must carry out with its suppliers are managed by intelligent algorithms: everything is set up with a simple click and the onboarding of suppliers is managed directly by Fintech. Thanks to intelligent algorithms, the discount negotiated with suppliers is always optimal for Rossi srl. As?

Let’s imagine that Rossi srl purchases money from the banking system (in the form of the credit line of the supplier or import advance) at the average global effective rate of 5% and that its suppliers benefit from an average payment extension of 120 days. In other words, if it turned to the banking system, Rossi srl would buy goods for 200 thousand euros today by making “advance”, against a credit line (import or advance payment for suppliers), a purchase invoice which it would have to repay after 120 days (the presumable commercial cycle) and paying it at 5%. But without absolutely involving the supplier from which he would not get any further privileges.

With dynamic discounting, on the other hand, invoices approved for payment are downloaded automatically by the management software of Rossi srl which, based on the availability of the moment (also in the face of credit lines) and taking into account the indications of a simple treasury budget, decides the liquidity available to suppliers (for example 200 thousand euros) and, comparing it if anything, with the average cost of bank debt, the desired minimum return in the form of a discount (for example 10%) if you pay your bills to your suppliers 30 days in advance (90 days instead of 120). At this point the Fintech it carries out comes into play automatically negotiations between Rossi srl and suppliers to make the best use of the liquidity made available.

The supplier reviews the list of approved invoices and proposes an invoice discount in exchange for the renegotiation of the payment times already agreed (for example 8%). If Rossi srl accepts, the (satisfied) supplier proceeds with a click with the request and receives, without issuing any documents, immediate confirmation that the operation was successful. The supplier has therefore freed up liquidity to finance its growth in turn without contracting any new debt and by negotiating with Rossi srl a cash discount that can vary and decide whether to offer from time to time. It is clear that Rossi srl financed the operation at practically zero interest and with a profit of 3% that it could download on the sale price or even to reduce overall financial costs. Without considering that with the automation of the process a substantial saving in terms could be obtained of labor costs.