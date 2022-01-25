dynamic synchronization allows you to switch from Deck to PC without interruption – Nerd4.life

A few weeks after the launch of Steam Deck, Valve announced the functionality of dynamic synchronization of the Cloud. Thanks to it, players will be able to switch from Deck to a PC and keep playing non-stop, without having to worry about exiting the game to activate save sync.

Many players will take advantage of the Steam Deck’s suspend feature to interrupt their sessions without leaving the game, as is also the case with other handheld consoles, such as the Nintendo Switch. This is where the new free feature added to Steamworks comes into play: “With Dynamic Cloud Sync, Steam will automatically upload all edited game data saved to the Cloud. before the device enters standby mode. At this point, users can resume the game on any different PC, laptop or device. Additionally, Steam will automatically download all saved game changes when users return to using the Steam Deck and wake their device. ”

Steam Deck

As the Steam post explains, the dynamic sync feature isn’t mandatory for console users, but it does highly recommended to get the best experience possible. With the option disabled, players will be prompted each time to close the application on the Steam Deck when they switch to another device or to continue without loading the most recent progress.

Furthermore, the feature is free but not automatic and therefore developers will have to manually enable it for their games through Steamworks, taking advantage of some new APIs. For more details in this regard, we refer you to the dedicated article on Steam.

In the meantime, the first 38 “verified” games for Steam Deck have been revealed, including Death Stranding, Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro.