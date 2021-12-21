dynamic weather in action on the historic Tsukuba Circuit

It certainly can’t be said that Polyphony Digital isn’t helping us endure the wait for the release of Gran Turismo 7, which will not happen before March next year.

After delighting us with a video that showcases the distinctive features of the PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7, the development studio of Kōtō gives us three snapshots in which the feats of the dynamic weather system implemented by driving simulation. Specifically, we can observe the legendary Tsukuba Circuit with different weather conditions: first completely wet under a cloudy sky, then with an improving weather and some puddles of water out of the way, and finally with clear weather and a completely dry roadway. Find the three images at the bottom of this news, what do you think of the weather performance?

The Tsukuba Circuit, we recall, was introduced for the first time in Gran Turismo 4, after which it appeared in all episodes of the series, including Gran Turismo for PSP, up to GT Sport, in which it was added through a post-update. launch in March 2018. In Gran Turismo 7 it will be available as of day-one, which we remember is scheduled for on March 4, 2022 on PlayStation 4 and PS5.