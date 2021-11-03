Dynamo Kiev – Barcelona: 0-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match
Match ends, Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 1.22:55
Second Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Barcelona 1.22:52
Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:52
Foul by Vitinho (Dynamo Kiev).22:52
Failed attempt. Balde (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle to the left misses to the right. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.01:11
Failed attempt. Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bohdan Lyednyev with a cross.01:09
Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Óscar Mingueza.01:09
Foul by Balde (Barcelona).22:45
Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.22:45
Substitution, Barcelona. Balde replaces Ansu Fati.23:00
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:59
Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Dynamo Kiev).22:43
Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).22:39
Vitinho (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:48
Failed attempt. Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.01:06
Shot saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the crossbar.01:05
Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:38
Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Dynamo Kiev).22:38
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Volodymyr Shepelev replaces Mykola Shaparenko because of an injury.22:41
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Bohdan Lyednyev replaces Vitaliy Buyalskiy.22:41
Shot rejected. Eric García (Barcelona) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.01:03
Substitution, Barcelona. Ronald Araújo replaces Clément Lenglet.22:39
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.01:03
Shot rejected. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza.01:02
Shot saved. Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.01:02
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Oleksandr Tymchyk replaces Tomasz Kedziora.22:35
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Benjamin Verbic replaces Carlos de Pena.22:36
Shot saved. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Eric García.01:01
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:32
Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kiev).22:32
Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).22:31
Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.22:31
Failed attempt. Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kiev) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora.00:56
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Vitinho replaces Denys Garmash.22:29
Goals! Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 1. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box to the crossbar.00:54
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:24
Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev).22:24
Substitution, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Gavi.22:28
VAR decision: no penalty Barcelona.22:21
Shot rejected. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ansu Fati.00:49
Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:19
Foul by Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kiev).22:19
Eric García (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:23
Foul by Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev).22:23
Shot rejected. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza with a cross.00:47
Failed attempt. Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.00:46
Failed attempt. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a cross.00:45
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Viktor Tsygankov.00:43
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.00:43
Shot saved. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.00:41
Failed attempt. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.00:41
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.00:41
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:07
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).22:07
Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.22:07
Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).22:05
Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.22:05
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).22:04
Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:04
Failed attempt. Oleksandr Syrota (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.00:37
Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:03
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).22:03
Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:03
Second Half begins Dynamo Kyiv 0, Barcelona 0.23:55
First Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Barcelona 0.21:46
Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kiev) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:46
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).00:33
Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.00:33
Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).21:42
Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.21:42
Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).00:30
Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.00:30
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi.00:30
Shot rejected. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza with a cross.00:29
Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:40
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:40
Foul by Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev).21:40
Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).00:29
Carlos de Pena (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.00:29
Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).21:37
Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.21:41
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.00:26
Failed attempt. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay from a corner.00:25
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Carlos de Pena.00:25
Offside. Georgi Bushchan tries a through ball, but Denys Garmash is caught offside.21:34
Offside. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Clément Lenglet is caught offside.00:22
Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.00:22
Foul by Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kiev).00:22
Shot rejected. Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.00:22
Failed attempt. Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carlos de Pena.00:21
Shot saved. Carlos de Pena (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal.00:19
Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).21:24
Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:24
Failed attempt. Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.00:18
Failed attempt. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ansu Fati.00:17
Offside. Oleksandr Syrota tries a through ball, but Vitaliy Buyalskiy is caught offside.21:20
Eric García (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:19
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).21:19
Carlos de Pena (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:19
Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:17
Foul by Oleksandr Syrota (Dynamo Kiev).21:17
Offside. Carlos de Pena tries a through ball, but Denys Garmash is caught offside.21:12
Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).21:12
Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.21:12
Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:09
Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev).21:09
Shot rejected. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.00:04
Offside. Viktor Tsygankov tries a through ball, but Oleksandr Karavaev is caught offside.21:52
Offside. Serhiy Sydorchuk tries a through ball, but Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.21:49
Shot rejected. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box.23:58
First half begins.23:55
The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up21:23
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Kiev Olympic Stadium
City: Kiev
Capacity: 70050 spectators21:23