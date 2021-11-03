Dynamo Kiev – Barcelona: 0-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 1.22:55

90 ‘+ 6’ Second Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Barcelona 1.22:52

90 ‘+ 5’ Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:52

90 ‘+ 5’ Foul by Vitinho (Dynamo Kiev).22:52

90 ‘+ 3’ Failed attempt. Balde (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle to the left misses to the right. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.01:11

89 ‘ Failed attempt. Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bohdan Lyednyev with a cross.01:09

89 ‘ Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Óscar Mingueza.01:09

88 ‘ Foul by Balde (Barcelona).22:45

88 ‘ Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.22:45

87 ‘ Substitution, Barcelona. Balde replaces Ansu Fati.23:00

86 ‘ Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:59

86 ‘ Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Dynamo Kiev).22:43

83 ‘ Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).22:39

83 ‘ Vitinho (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:48

82 ‘ Failed attempt. Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.01:06

82 ‘ Shot saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the crossbar.01:05

81 ‘ Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:38

81 ‘ Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Dynamo Kiev).22:38

81 ‘ Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Volodymyr Shepelev replaces Mykola Shaparenko because of an injury.22:41

81 ‘ Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Bohdan Lyednyev replaces Vitaliy Buyalskiy.22:41

79 ‘ Shot rejected. Eric García (Barcelona) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.01:03

79 ‘ Substitution, Barcelona. Ronald Araújo replaces Clément Lenglet.22:39

78 ‘ Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.01:03

78 ‘ Shot rejected. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza.01:02

78 ‘ Shot saved. Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.01:02

77 ‘ Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Oleksandr Tymchyk replaces Tomasz Kedziora.22:35

77 ‘ Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Benjamin Verbic replaces Carlos de Pena.22:36

76 ‘ Shot saved. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Eric García.01:01

75 ‘ Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:32

75 ‘ Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kiev).22:32

74 ‘ Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).22:31

74 ‘ Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.22:31

73 ‘ Failed attempt. Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kiev) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora.00:56

71 ‘ Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Vitinho replaces Denys Garmash.22:29

70 ‘ Goals! Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 1. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box to the crossbar.00:54

68 ‘ Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:24

68 ‘ Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev).22:24

65 ‘ Substitution, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Gavi.22:28

64 ‘ VAR decision: no penalty Barcelona.22:21

63 ‘ Shot rejected. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ansu Fati.00:49

63 ‘ Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:19

63 ‘ Foul by Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kiev).22:19

62 ‘ Eric García (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:23

62 ‘ Foul by Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev).22:23

60 ‘ Shot rejected. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza with a cross.00:47

58 ‘ Failed attempt. Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.00:46

56 ‘ Failed attempt. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a cross.00:45

56 ‘ Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Viktor Tsygankov.00:43

54 ‘ Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.00:43

52 ‘ Shot saved. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.00:41

52 ‘ Failed attempt. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.00:41

51 ‘ Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.00:41

50 ‘ Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:07

50 ‘ Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).22:07

50 ‘ Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.22:07

48 ‘ Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).22:05

48 ‘ Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.22:05

47 ‘ Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).22:04

47 ‘ Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:04

47 ‘ Failed attempt. Oleksandr Syrota (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.00:37

46 ‘ Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:03

46 ‘ Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).22:03

46 ‘ Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:03

Second Half begins Dynamo Kyiv 0, Barcelona 0.23:55

45 ‘+ 2’ First Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Barcelona 0.21:46

45 ‘+ 1’ Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kiev) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:46

45 ‘+ 1’ Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).00:33

45 ‘+ 1’ Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.00:33

43 ‘ Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).21:42

43 ‘ Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.21:42

43 ‘ Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).00:30

43 ‘ Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.00:30

42 ‘ Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi.00:30

42 ‘ Shot rejected. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza with a cross.00:29

41 ‘ Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:40

41 ‘ Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:40

41 ‘ Foul by Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev).21:40

40 ‘ Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).00:29

40 ‘ Carlos de Pena (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.00:29

38 ‘ Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).21:37

38 ‘ Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.21:41

37 ‘ Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.00:26

37 ‘ Failed attempt. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay from a corner.00:25

36 ‘ Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Carlos de Pena.00:25

35 ‘ Offside. Georgi Bushchan tries a through ball, but Denys Garmash is caught offside.21:34

32 ‘ Offside. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Clément Lenglet is caught offside.00:22

30 ‘ Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.00:22

30 ‘ Foul by Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kiev).00:22

30 ‘ Shot rejected. Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.00:22

28 ‘ Failed attempt. Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carlos de Pena.00:21

25 ‘ Shot saved. Carlos de Pena (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal.00:19

24 ‘ Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).21:24

24 ‘ Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:24

24 ‘ Failed attempt. Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.00:18

22 ‘ Failed attempt. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ansu Fati.00:17

21 ‘ Offside. Oleksandr Syrota tries a through ball, but Vitaliy Buyalskiy is caught offside.21:20

20 ‘ Eric García (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:19

20 ‘ Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).21:19

20 ‘ Carlos de Pena (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:19

18 ‘ Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:17

18 ‘ Foul by Oleksandr Syrota (Dynamo Kiev).21:17

13 ‘ Offside. Carlos de Pena tries a through ball, but Denys Garmash is caught offside.21:12

13 ‘ Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).21:12

13 ‘ Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.21:12

10 ‘ Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:09

10 ‘ Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev).21:09

10 ‘ Shot rejected. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.00:04

8 ‘ Offside. Viktor Tsygankov tries a through ball, but Oleksandr Karavaev is caught offside.21:52

6 ‘ Offside. Serhiy Sydorchuk tries a through ball, but Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.21:49

4 ‘ Shot rejected. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box.23:58

First half begins.23:55

The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up21:23