Sports

Dynamo Kiev – Barcelona: 0-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

  • Match ends, Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 1.22:55

  • 90 ‘+ 6’

    Second Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Barcelona 1.22:52

  • 90 ‘+ 5’

    Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:52

  • 90 ‘+ 5’

    Foul by Vitinho (Dynamo Kiev).22:52

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Failed attempt. Balde (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle to the left misses to the right. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.01:11

  • 89 ‘

    Failed attempt. Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bohdan Lyednyev with a cross.01:09

  • 89 ‘

    Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Óscar Mingueza.01:09

  • 88 ‘

    Foul by Balde (Barcelona).22:45

  • 88 ‘

    Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.22:45

  • 87 ‘

    Substitution, Barcelona. Balde replaces Ansu Fati.23:00

  • 86 ‘

    Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:59

  • 86 ‘

    Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Dynamo Kiev).22:43

  • 83 ‘

    Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).22:39

  • 83 ‘

    Vitinho (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:48

  • 82 ‘

    Failed attempt. Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.01:06

  • 82 ‘

    Shot saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the crossbar.01:05

  • 81 ‘

    Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:38

  • 81 ‘

    Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Dynamo Kiev).22:38

  • 81 ‘

    Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Volodymyr Shepelev replaces Mykola Shaparenko because of an injury.22:41

  • 81 ‘

    Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Bohdan Lyednyev replaces Vitaliy Buyalskiy.22:41

  • 79 ‘

    Shot rejected. Eric García (Barcelona) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.01:03

  • 79 ‘

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ronald Araújo replaces Clément Lenglet.22:39

  • 78 ‘

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.01:03

  • 78 ‘

    Shot rejected. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza.01:02

  • 78 ‘

    Shot saved. Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.01:02

  • 77 ‘

    Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Oleksandr Tymchyk replaces Tomasz Kedziora.22:35

  • 77 ‘

    Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Benjamin Verbic replaces Carlos de Pena.22:36

  • 76 ‘

    Shot saved. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Eric García.01:01

  • 75 ‘

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:32

  • 75 ‘

    Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kiev).22:32

  • 74 ‘

    Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).22:31

  • 74 ‘

    Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.22:31

  • 73 ‘

    Failed attempt. Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kiev) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora.00:56

  • 71 ‘

    Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Vitinho replaces Denys Garmash.22:29

  • 70 ‘

    Goals! Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 1. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box to the crossbar.00:54

  • 68 ‘

    Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:24

  • 68 ‘

    Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev).22:24

  • 65 ‘

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Gavi.22:28

  • 64 ‘

    VAR decision: no penalty Barcelona.22:21

  • 63 ‘

    Shot rejected. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ansu Fati.00:49

  • 63 ‘

    Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:19

  • 63 ‘

    Foul by Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kiev).22:19

  • 62 ‘

    Eric García (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:23

  • 62 ‘

    Foul by Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev).22:23

  • 60 ‘

    Shot rejected. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza with a cross.00:47

  • 58 ‘

    Failed attempt. Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.00:46

  • 56 ‘

    Failed attempt. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a cross.00:45

  • 56 ‘

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Viktor Tsygankov.00:43

  • 54 ‘

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.00:43

  • 52 ‘

    Shot saved. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.00:41

  • 52 ‘

    Failed attempt. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.00:41

  • 51 ‘

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.00:41

  • 50 ‘

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:07

  • 50 ‘

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).22:07

  • 50 ‘

    Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.22:07

  • 48 ‘

    Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).22:05

  • 48 ‘

    Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.22:05

  • 47 ‘

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).22:04

  • 47 ‘

    Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:04

  • 47 ‘

    Failed attempt. Oleksandr Syrota (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.00:37

  • 46 ‘

    Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:03

  • 46 ‘

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).22:03

  • 46 ‘

    Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:03

  • Second Half begins Dynamo Kyiv 0, Barcelona 0.23:55

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    First Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 0, Barcelona 0.21:46

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kiev) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:46

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).00:33

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.00:33

  • 43 ‘

    Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).21:42

  • 43 ‘

    Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.21:42

  • 43 ‘

    Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).00:30

  • 43 ‘

    Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.00:30

  • 42 ‘

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi.00:30

  • 42 ‘

    Shot rejected. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza with a cross.00:29

  • 41 ‘

    Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:40

  • 41 ‘

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:40

  • 41 ‘

    Foul by Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev).21:40

  • 40 ‘

    Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).00:29

  • 40 ‘

    Carlos de Pena (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.00:29

  • 38 ‘

    Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).21:37

  • 38 ‘

    Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.21:41

  • 37 ‘

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.00:26

  • 37 ‘

    Failed attempt. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay from a corner.00:25

  • 36 ‘

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Carlos de Pena.00:25

  • 35 ‘

    Offside. Georgi Bushchan tries a through ball, but Denys Garmash is caught offside.21:34

  • 32 ‘

    Offside. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Clément Lenglet is caught offside.00:22

  • 30 ‘

    Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.00:22

  • 30 ‘

    Foul by Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kiev).00:22

  • 30 ‘

    Shot rejected. Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.00:22

  • 28 ‘

    Failed attempt. Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carlos de Pena.00:21

  • 25 ‘

    Shot saved. Carlos de Pena (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal.00:19

  • 24 ‘

    Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).21:24

  • 24 ‘

    Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:24

  • 24 ‘

    Failed attempt. Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.00:18

  • 22 ‘

    Failed attempt. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ansu Fati.00:17

  • 21 ‘

    Offside. Oleksandr Syrota tries a through ball, but Vitaliy Buyalskiy is caught offside.21:20

  • 20 ‘

    Eric García (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:19

  • 20 ‘

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).21:19

  • 20 ‘

    Carlos de Pena (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:19

  • 18 ‘

    Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:17

  • 18 ‘

    Foul by Oleksandr Syrota (Dynamo Kiev).21:17

  • 13 ‘

    Offside. Carlos de Pena tries a through ball, but Denys Garmash is caught offside.21:12

  • 13 ‘

    Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).21:12

  • 13 ‘

    Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kiev) wins a free kick in his own half.21:12

  • 10 ‘

    Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:09

  • 10 ‘

    Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev).21:09

  • 10 ‘

    Shot rejected. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.00:04

  • 8 ‘

    Offside. Viktor Tsygankov tries a through ball, but Oleksandr Karavaev is caught offside.21:52

  • 6 ‘

    Offside. Serhiy Sydorchuk tries a through ball, but Viktor Tsygankov is caught offside.21:49

  • 4 ‘

    Shot rejected. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box.23:58

  • First half begins.23:55

  • The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up21:23

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Kiev Olympic Stadium
    City: Kiev
    Capacity: 70050 spectators21:23

    • Source link

