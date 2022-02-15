Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires, the review

There Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires review leads us once again to imperial China, under the command of the legendary leaders who have tried to unify the country and whose deeds have been recounted, in a suitably fictionalized way, in the famous Romance of the Three Kingdoms. In this case we are faced with the now traditional strategic version of the game, which does not focus on the inevitable one-on-a-thousand battles that have always characterized the musou series, but adds managerial, diplomatic and tactical elements to the mix that transform the experience into a curious hybrid whose potential, however, it still remains largely unspoken today.

Contents Dynasty Warriors 9: Empire, here is Cao Cao called the marvel Beyond an editor to create new characters based on our preferences, the core of Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires is represented by Empires modein fact, which allows you to select different historical scenarios and different houses to coordinate, but without changing the purpose of our actions: to lead a region to conquer all the others. We will be able to pursue this purpose in the shoes of a supreme commander or in those of a wingman, with some difference in the organization of the aims: in the first case we will establish them from semester to semester, in the second case they will be communicated to us and we can suggest alternatives, but it is not certain that they will be approved. As mentioned, the campaign features a large number of different historical scenarios, which refer to episodes such as the Revolt of the Yellow Turbans or the Battle of the Red Cliffs, and which modify the possible roster at our disposal. Choosing one path or the other, however, the substance does not change if not in a marginal way and the characters have very few differences during the fights. The most relevant issue, however, is the abandonment of the approach open world which had characterized the basic version of Dynasty Warriors 9 and which had proved decidedly unsuitable for the approach of the series, providing us with a substantially empty setting, highly repetitive mechanics and various technical problems.

Strategic gameplay Dynasty Warriors 9: Empire, the strategic phase menu Unlike the classic musou, the gameplay Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires consists of two phases, one strategic and one action. The first phase determines the second, in the sense that based on the objectives we are going to pursue from time to time it may happen to take the field and fight, whether it is to conquer new territories or defend those already in our possession, but also not. The menu relating to political strategy, in which we will have to set the conditions for our faction to achieve certain results from semester to semester, as already mentioned, is quite rich in items and this unfortunately immediately creates a sense of frustrationbecause for each month it is possible to carry out a single operation and you end up being strongly influenced by external agents, for example an invasion attempt to be countered. Dynasty Warriors 9: Empire, Cao Cao and his consort greet the citizens of the kingdom We will be able to manage the internal affairs indicating simple actions to be performed automatically (fundraising, obtain rations, trade, commercial development, agricultural development, but also the counterproductive raids and mass raids, which could lead your subjects to hate you), manage personnel according to the controlled regions or work on diplomacy to forge strategic alliances. We will also be able to develop our armies by recruiting men, improving the characteristics of the troops and their defensive capacity. Finally we can stroll in the kingdomthrough a textual menu or actually walking in the scenario (frankly really bad to look at) to interact with our officers and improve the harmony, convince independent warriors to join our forces and even accept the proposal of a suitor and get married .

Gameplay action Dynasty Warriors 9: Empire, an action sequence In the Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires campaign, our goal is to unify the country, conquering new regions one by one and defending the areas under our control from onslaught by potential invaders. Both of these aspects materialize in the phase actionwhich clearly incorporates the mechanics of traditional musou. Unfortunately, however, the variety situations and scenarios really, really, really leave something to be desired. We often talk about what the formula of Omega Force productions is strongly repetitive and unable to renew itself for over twenty years, but with this Empires we are probably touching a peak that is difficult to equal and to justify. Dynasty Warriors 9: Empire, getting around on horseback allows you to reach the hotspots of the map more quickly In fact, you will find yourself a do the same, identical things every time you take the field. Where the goal is to conquer a territory, you will need to support your troops as they assault a fortress, penetrate it and defeat its commander. If, on the other hand, you are defending, you will have to do the opposite and prevent the soldiers from entering the fort, thus eliminating their leader. Variables are represented by personages that we will find in the scenario, from any tactics he decided before leaving (the so-called “secret plans”) and from our equipment in terms of weapons and special maneuvers, which however we will not be able to change as much as we might want. The unlocking and purchase of objects is in fact a very limited aspect of the game, and the progression is therefore entrusted solely to the strengthening of the warriors through normal leveling. Dynasty Warriors 9: Empire, rams must be escorted or destroyed depending on whether the fortress is attacked or defended It is clear that the serious shortcomings of Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires end up potentially discouraging even the most diehard fans of the musou genre, because we are actually talking about an experience that repeats itself for hundreds of turns, identical to itself, and which cannot even rely on a combat system evolved: just enter the guard of a boss to sink the combos (always the same) until he is dead, regardless of his abilities, and eventually resort to specials if the situation should turn against us. All with one yield of impacts still today completely inconsistent and some too many problems with the view, which tends to go crazy when we hook an enemy and maybe try to fall back because we are suffering too much damage and we need time to make a special maneuver act that can restore our energy.

Graphics and sound Dynasty Warriors 9: Empire, an intermission sequence highlights the quality of the terrain Even on a technical level, the news is not good, unfortunately. The version PS5 Fortunately, the game includes two graphics modes and one of them allows you to activate 60 fps, which at least makes the action phase more pleasant and responsive but suffers in certain situations from a fairly evident tearing and noticeable drops. These uncertainties are in no way justified by the quality of the assets, particularly considering the power of PlayStation 5. During the cutscenes you will find yourself faced with various embarrassing textures in terms of definition, an effects of few pretensions and very dated polygonal models, characterized by limited and woody animations. Dynasty Warriors 9: Empire, the council of war that sets six-month goals Once in action, as previously mentioned, we find ourselves exploring always the same scenarios, extremely generic, empty and devoid of any interacting element. The greater speed given to the character, so that he can move more quickly from one point to another on the map, takes away further “weight” from his actions and the final result is not pleasant to see. The pop-up of the enemies, which in the last musou seemed to have been fixed, is so strong and close in Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires that it is sometimes misleading: since you no longer see opponents you will think you have eliminated them all, but you just need to rotate the view to make them reappear as per magic. Finally, little to say about the sector sound: We liked the splash screen music, but otherwise the soundtrack turns out to be trivial.