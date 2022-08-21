Dyslexics have ‘enhanced abilities’

By strategyandbusiness.net

Dyslexia is often described as a brain disorder or a learning disability.

There is evidence of the relationship between dyslexia and creativity, entrepreneurship and achievement in sport.

Can read: What is dyslexia? Recommendations to detect and deal with this disorder

New research suggests that it is a vital tool that has helped humanity adapt.

“The deficit-focused view of dyslexia doesn’t tell the whole story,” says Dr. Helen Taylor of the University of Cambridge, who led the study.

Dyslexia is thought to affect a large proportion of the population, up to 20%. They ensure that it has clear genetic links and can be inherited from parents.

Of interest: How to change the mentality in times of crisis?

a different landscape

In the journal Frontiers in Psychology, researchers from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom argue that dyslexia should not be considered a disorder, since people who experience it have better skills of discovery, invention and creativity.