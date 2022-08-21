Dyslexics have ‘enhanced abilities’
Researchers from the University of Cambridge suggest that dyslexia should be redefined as a strength and not a disability.
Dyslexia is often described as a brain disorder or a learning disability.
There is evidence of the relationship between dyslexia and creativity, entrepreneurship and achievement in sport.
New research suggests that it is a vital tool that has helped humanity adapt.
“The deficit-focused view of dyslexia doesn’t tell the whole story,” says Dr. Helen Taylor of the University of Cambridge, who led the study.
Dyslexia is thought to affect a large proportion of the population, up to 20%. They ensure that it has clear genetic links and can be inherited from parents.
a different landscape
In the journal Frontiers in Psychology, researchers from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom argue that dyslexia should not be considered a disorder, since people who experience it have better skills of discovery, invention and creativity.
“We urgently need to start fostering this way of thinking so that humanity can continue to adapt and solve major challenges,” says lead author Taylor.
Inventiveness and long-term thinking are some of the skills and strengths associated with these exploration behaviors.
help for businesses
Added to this study are the results of the report prepared by the professional services company EY and Made by Dyslexia.
He highlighted that the strengths of dyslexics can help employers navigate the changing world of work.
Dyslexic people can show “strong”, “very strong” and “exceptional” performance in a series of “cognitive skills, system skills, complex problem-solving skills, content skills, process skills and technical skills”, the authors say.
celebrities with dyslexia
Physicist Albert Einstein, artists Leonardo da Vinci and Pablo Picasso, film director Steven Spielberg and John Lennon.
Actors Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley and businessman Sir Richard Branson are some of the most successful characters with dyslexia.
