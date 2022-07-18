Dysmorphophobia: actress Marina Foïs talks about her conflicting relationship with her body

Actress Marina Foïs has long suffered from eating disorders. If she is now freed from it, she confides that her relationship to the body is still tumultuous.

Lactresses are not immune to having a distorted view of their bodies, on the contrary. In the show Hot Ones, presented by Kyan Khojandi and broadcast on YouTube and Canal +, actress Marina Foïs confided in the stormy relationship she has with her body. “When I was 16 I was like 30 pounds heavier than I am now and started dieting. At that time, I never saw myself changing, it’s called dysmorphophobia. I’ve always seen myself as fat. I had eating disorders. I wasn’t anorexic, I wasn’t bulimic, but food was a subject, my body was a subject”, she explains in the show which consists, moreover, of tasting more and more spicy sauces while having a conversation with Kyan Khojandi.

“I was afraid of butter, for example. I saw directly what it could do to my body, continues Marina Foïs. When you have eating disorders like that, you think about it all the time. And at the table, it’s subterfuge so that others don’t notice. It takes a crazy place.”

“I don’t have a quiet relationship with myself”

Today, the 52-year-old French actress, who appears in several films each year, says she is much better. “I did a psychoanalysis and all that stuff calms down. Afterwards, I don’t have a peaceful relationship with myself. At the moment, I find myself horrible, I hate my face.” If she talks about it so openly, it’s because she knows she has a platform to talk about this kind of subject. “You need a minimum of honesty, you might think that this relationship to the body is easy, but it’s because I am very well surrounded. Inside, sometimes I struggle.”

Especially since being an actress means seeing yourself in mirrors, in magazines and on screen all the time. And there again, Marina Foïs has no time for lies: “In the films, I try to control my image as little as possible so that the director’s gaze appears. A woman of my age, that’s it. In contrast, in photo, I retouch. We have the right to fake”, she assumes without shadow.

Do you suffer from an eating disorder or know someone affected? Do not hesitate to contact one of these hotline numbers: Fil Santé Jeunes on 0 800 235 236 (psychologists and doctors), and Anorexia Bulimia Info listening on 0 810 037 037 (psychologists, associations, doctors, specialists according to days).

