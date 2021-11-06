Business

“Dystopian. Bad idea.” One of the first investors of Fb crushes the metaverse of Meta

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman10 hours ago
″ It’s a bad idea. The fact that we talk about it as if it were normal should alarm us ”. This is the thought expressed by Roger McNamee, one of the first Facebook investors, about the Meta project. The metaverse in the plans of the social network giant is in his opinion “dystopian”. The BBC reports it.

The entrepreneur McNamee had for some time already shown skepticism towards the platform he had supported at his birth. To attract criticism, the disinformation pushed by the social network and the belief that the metaverse cannot be a safe place, in the hands of Zuckerberg.

“Facebook shouldn’t be allowed to create a dystopian metaverse,” said McNamee concerned, “Facebook should have lost the right to make their own choices. A regulator should give approval for everything they do. The amount of damage already done is incalculable ”.

Chris Cox, Head of Product at Meta, obviously has a different opinion:
the metaverse is the next step for the Internet, not just for the company he works for. And he talked about how he enjoyed hosting meetings in the metaverse, with guests all present in the form of avatars.

“Everyone is exhausted from videoconferencing. You don’t know who is watching whom, everyone is constantly interrupting each other, ”this technology, he argues, is a great alternative. Encounters in the metaverse would be far better: “It won’t replace real life. I don’t want to design something that does it ”.

