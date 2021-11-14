Sports

Dzeko and Bastoni in doubt for Naples? “Inter staff optimistic for Edin, the defender …”

There is a bit of apprehension at Inter for two injured people who retired with the national team, Bastoni and Dzeko

There is some apprehension at Inter for two injured players who retired with the national team, Bastoni and Dzeko. “The defender, finished in the stands in Italy-Switzerland, yesterday left the blue retreat to return to Milan. The physical problem with the adductors accused in the final minutes of the derby has not yet been disposed of, the medical staff of Italy have decided not to risk him and so Bastoni as early as tomorrow, or at the latest on Tuesday, will go up to Appiano to carry out some therapies and see if he will be able to recover for the super match against Napoli on Sunday evening “, explains Tuttosport.

Dzeko, on the other hand, had a resentment in his right flexor, worked separately all week and forfeited the match lost yesterday by Bosnia against Finland which excluded the Bosnians from the World Cup. “Reason that could push Dzeko to return to Milan sooner, even if, being the captain of Bosnia, he could stay until Tuesday when there will be the match against Ukraine. Inter, of course, are confident that Dzeko will not play, given that the match will count for nothing “, explains Tuttosport who takes stock of the situation:” The Nerazzurri medical staff are however optimistic about Dzeko’s recovery for Napoli, provided, obviously, that there are no relapses in the next few days. “

November 14, 2021 (change November 14, 2021 | 08:15)

