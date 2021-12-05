Dzeko cancels Lukaku, Calhanoglu affects: Inter cancels the past. Dumfries …

Summer signings dictate the law and change Inter: they are already the new pillars of Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri team

In goal all together, in the evening that certifies the growth ofInter. One success – that of the Olimpico against Roma of the former José Mourinho – which gives further awareness to a team that has perfected itself with the arrival of Inzaghi and aims for the second title in a row, the twentieth in the history of the club.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Edin Dzeko And Denzel Dumfries. The victory over Roma, which certifies Inter’s second place in the standings just one point behind Milan, bears the signature of the latest arrivals.

“The 3-0 signing from school are the most symbolic underlining there can be – points out La Gazzetta dello Sport -: goal from Calhanoglu, or the man taken to replace Eriksen. And then Dzeko, with many regards to that “9” called Lukaku who chose London. It is not enough? Here is Dumfries, Hakimi’s replacement, to find the day he had been chasing since August at the Olimpico.

Different but still winning. Inter have changed the score but the orchestra continues to play wonderfully. Calhanoglu, for example, is completely different than Eriksen:

“Del Dane has taken over some tasks in the construction phase, the harmony with Brozovic is reminiscent of that of the second half of last season with Christian. But then there was the overtaking on the right. Because Hakan is making more impact in the meters of the field. that count. We have four goals in the last five games, participation in six Inter goals in the same period of time. If Inter has blossomed definitively with him, there must be a reason. Yesterday he took away the whim of a goal ‘Olympic'”.

Then there is Edin Dzeko, the one who had to collect a very heavy inheritance:

“Edin is canceling Lukaku: it seemed a blasphemy just to think about it, four months ago. But this is happening. And the feeling with Inzaghi is evident: what could be better for a striker than playing within a team that creates scoring chances with disarming ease? In the league Dzeko did not score from Juventus, Roma are the number 69 victim of his career: since 2007, the day of his debut in the five top tournaments, only Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic have hurt more teams. “

But the real news is Denzel Dumfries:

“It is the closing of the circle, the missing link of a team that now really has everyone at the top. Inzaghi is also finding the Dutchman again. Maybe one day those 120 seconds elapsed between saving in his own area and the 3-0 goal they will be remembered as those of the take-off of the right fielder. Certainly, the Dutchman was asked for a sign of life after the defeat of Darmian, also from a market perspective “.

December 5, 2021 (change December 5, 2021 | 10:00)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link