Dzeko: “I did not expect to leave Rome after the arrival of Mourinho” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The former Giallorossi bomber Edin Dzekogave a long interview to the English newspaper Daily Mailspeaking of his past experience in the capital, especially the last period with Mourinhoand not only : “Last summer was the first in which I said: ‘I won’t go away.’ Last year there was something with Juve, two years ago with Inter it was almost done. This summer I didn’t expect to leave. Rome after the arrival of Mourinho “. Thus begins the interview with the Bosnian striker who then continues talking about his confrontation with the Special one: “I talked to him when he arrived, knowing I had a one year contract. I told him: ‘I’m here and I’ll give everything for you and the club. evaluate him? ”In the following days, Roma took Abraham and Inter came forward“. Dzeko he then added that he still sees himself far from retiring from football despite his 35 years: “I talked a lot with my teammates who retired early. They wanted to live with their family, take some holidays. After six months they repented and told me: ‘Don’t stop playing’. Let’s see what options there will be when I retire. but at the moment I don’t think about it. There will be time but the time has not come yet. I want to play. “