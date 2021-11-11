Dzeko, Inter anxiety about the muscle problem: “Ready decisive test, there is a risk”

The updates on the physical condition of Edin Dzeko, forced to change early in the Sunday derby

There was no alarm at Inter due to Edin’s conditions Dzeko. But there is a bit of concern, not for the injury per se, but more for the importance of Bosnia’s next match, which will play two play-offs for the next World Cup on Saturday against Finland and on Tuesday against Ukraine. in Qatar. It is useless to underline the importance of Dzeko for training, but it is also useless to hide that “there is apprehension about Dzeko’s condition and Inter’s fear is that, despite not being in perfect physical condition, the attacker will still go on the pitch on Saturday in the match against Finland”, Explains the Corriere dello Sport today.

Yesterday came the words of the Bosnian staff member, hopeful that Dzeko will be employed already for Saturday’s match. At the moment, however, he remains in doubt after the three days of separate training with related therapies. Will he recover in time for Saturday? It is still early to say. Thus the CorSport takes stock of the situation: “The communication channel between the health staff of Inter and the doctors of the Bosnian national team has been open since last Monday, the day in which the attacker reached the retreat. From a distance, however, nothing can be done, just record the situation and wish that everything goes well.

The first message delivered was that the ex-Roma, after the discomfort in the right thigh accused in the final of the derby with Milan, would remain with his representative, without returning to Milan. The exams to which, in the following hours, he was subjected showed a resentment of the flexors and the need for a recovery period, divided between therapies and specific work. Probably this will go on like this at least until today and that, then, a field test will be done tomorrow. The risk, as you can well understand, is that the situation will be forced, with the danger that Dzeko could return to accuse the problem or aggravate it. For Inzaghi, obviously, it would be the worst of news “, we read in the newspaper.

November 11, 2021 (change November 11, 2021 | 10:01 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link