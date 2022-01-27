Dzeko: “Inter, it was destiny. You kick a mate. Conte wanted me. Never thought of Lukaku “

The Bosnian’s words: “We are first and we want to stay there until the end. At the beginning of the season they said Milan and Napoli, we didn’t talk so much about Inter”

Edin Dzeko, Inter center forward, gave an interview to the microphones of Corriere della Sera. These are his statements on the championship race and beyond.

At the resumption the derby. Do you feel favored? The real rival for the Scudetto is Milan, Napoli or who?

«We are first and we want to stay there until the end. At the beginning of the season they said Milan and Napoli, they didn’t talk so much about Inter. You want to win big challenges, but if you lose against small ones, it weighs more. If you win the derby you are a bit ahead, but the championship points are earned in the games with the small teams that you have to make yours by force ».

Did she expect it to have such a positive impact or did replacing Lukaku make her anxious?

“If you go to a place and you start thinking about what those who were before you did, you’d better not go anywhere. If I had only thought for a moment, I would never have come. I know what I can give, what I’m doing this year doesn’t surprise me “

He was supposed to come to Inter two years ago. Conte called her?

«Already when Conte was at Chelsea he wanted me, but I wasn’t sure about going back to England. As soon as he arrived at Inter he tried again. The moment has come now, the roads had to cross: it was destiny ».

Was it the right time to come to Inter?

“I don’t think about what it could have been. They are in a strong team, with a new coach who showed Lazio a lot. We have already made the Super Cup ours, which is why I came to Inter: there is a better chance of winning ».

Inzaghi with Dzeko changed Inter. What is the relationship between you?

«I still see him as a teammate. He knows how to manage very well and for a coach it is essential. There are 25 players, they can never all be happy. Try to be honest with everyone. On the pitch if we have fun like this it is thanks to him. He kept the base of Conte, important because he changed the mentality of the players, but Inzaghi continues it with his methods. Compared to when Lukaku was there, the game is different. In the last two years, Inter played more on the counterattack, this year everyone has more fun, inside and out. I am someone who knows how to play the ball and doesn’t just look at goals. They say I have to score more, but if I don’t do it and we win it’s still great ».

How do you live the times when you don’t score much?

«In the period in which I didn’t score we won almost all the matches: you can’t help but be happy. If we had been fourth, with me scoring little I would have asked myself some questions: so what should I ask myself? We are first ».

He played three derbies: Manchester, Rome and Milan. What is the most exciting? “I haven’t lived in Milan long enough, it’s different when the stadiums are limited in capacity. In Rome you can hear the hatred among the fans, it is much heavier. With City I won at United, with Sir Alex Ferguson putting his hands in his hair after my 6-1 goal: unforgettable ».

From Manchester to Liverpool, Champions League chapter. Inter’s last knockout was with Real Madrid: is there too much gap with European clubs?

“I don’t see it that way. With Real Madrid we played two equal matches, the first we had to win and we were not yet at today’s levels. Liverpool are strong, you can beat them but you can also take 5 goals. We play it ».