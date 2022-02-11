Dzeko: “Nobody believed in this Inter, I do! We know that Liverpool is the favorite but … “

In the course of an extensive interview granted to the Daily Mail, Edin Dzeko talked about his experience at Inter

Why did you come to Inter?

“Last summer was the first in which I said: ‘I will not go away.’ Last year there was something with Juventus, two years ago with Inter it was almost done. This summer I did not expect to leave Rome after Mourinho’s arrival. I spoke to him when he arrived, knowing I had a one year contract. His arrival in Rome is a great honor. I told him: ‘I’m here and I will give everything for you and for the club . But, seeing as it’s my last year as an opponent, could we evaluate it if something comes? “. In the following days, Roma took Abraham and Inter stepped forward.”

You arrived at Inter after Conte, Lukaku and Hakimi left …

“Conte has done a great job in the past two years. Nobody expected to see Inter in the position they are in now but I had no fear. I know my qualities and there are great players here. We are doing well. We hope to continue. so, we won the Super Cup after 10 years. We reached the second round of the Champions League after 10 years. We are still first and we want to stay there, we have to continue like this. “

Let’s talk about the draw with Liverpool

“Which draw? Liverpool or Ajax. It was strange. It never happened before, it wasn’t lucky for us because Liverpool can hurt anyone. But this is the Champions League, the best there is at the world. Liverpool are favorites and we know it but you can never say 100% before one team can beat another. We have a great team, we are not the typical Italian team that is all behind. Even if in these games you have to defend very good”.

Particularly when it is necessary to mark Salah …

“I’ll talk to him and Alisson before the match. And I don’t forget James (Milner, ed). I owe my first goal for City to him. On Salah I say that I helped him, in my small way, to become what he is now. We had great moments in Rome: I went in depth and opened up the space for him for his speed, I’m happy for him, he’s a great guy who deserves the goals he has achieved. And the same goes for Alisson. We were two years old. and a half together and we reached the Champions League semi-final before Liverpool defeated us. To win the big trophies, you need players like this. Liverpool then did a great job, I don’t know their scouts but they made incredible signings “.

How do you manage to be at such a high physical level?

“I work like never before. Before and after training, I do a job to prevent injuries, it’s very important. Eating jumping is essential, I know I’m almost 36 years old and I need to prevent injuries. I had a nutritionist in Rome and I I have the same at Inter. As a player and athlete, we need these figures. We play every 3 days and we have to rest. We need healthy food and eat well, it helps me and we go on like this. “

Are you afraid of the day when everything will end and you will no longer be a footballer?

“A little bit, yes. I talked a lot with my old companions who retired early. They wanted to live with their family, take some holidays. And after six months they repented and told me: ‘Don’t stop playing.’ words are in my head, I have only one career and this is my biggest motivation. I don’t think about being a coach or anything. Let’s see what options there will be when I retire but right now I don’t think about it. There will be time but it’s not time has come yet. I want to play. “