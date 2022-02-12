Dzeko: ‘Nobody believed Inter so high up, I did. I didn’t think of leaving Rome after Mourinho’s arrival but then … ‘| First page

Edin Dzeko is told in a long interview with Daily Mail. The striker ofInter talk about goodbye to Romefrom Mourinho and the moment at the Nerazzurri.

ON THE FAREWELL TO ROME – “Last summer was the first in which I said: ‘I will not go away.’ Last year there was something with Juventus, two years ago with Inter it was almost done. This summer I did not expect to leave Rome after Mourinho’s arrival. I spoke to him when he arrived, knowing I had a one year contract. His arrival in Rome is a great honor. I told him: ‘I’m here and I will give everything for you and for the club . But, seeing as it’s my last contract year, could we evaluate it if something comes? “. In the following days, Roma took Abraham and Inter stepped forward.”

THE MOMENT AT INTER – “Conte has done a great job over the past two years. Nobody expected to see Inter in the position they are in now but I had no fear. I know my qualities and there are great players here. We are doing well. We hope to do so. to continue like this, we have won the Super Cup after 10 years. We have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League after 10 years. We are still first and we want to stay there, we have to continue like this. “

ON THE LIVERPOOL IN CHAMPIONS – “Which draw? Liverpool or Ajax. It was strange. It never happened before, it wasn’t lucky for us because Liverpool can hurt anyone. But this is the Champions League, the best there is in the world. Liverpool are favorites and we know it but you can never say 100% before one team can beat another. We have a great team, we are not the typical Italian team that is all behind. Even if in these games you have to defend very well “.

ABOUT SALAH AND ALISSON – “I’ll talk to him and Alisson before the match. And I don’t forget Milner. I owe my first goal for City to him. On Salah I say that I helped him, in my small way, to become what he is now. We had great moments in Rome: I went in depth and opened up space for him because of his speed, I’m happy for him, he’s a great guy who deserves the goals he has achieved. And the same goes for Alisson. We spent two and a half years together and we are arrived in the semi-final of the Champions League before Liverpool defeated us. To win the great trophies, you need players like this. Liverpool then did a great job, I don’t know their scouts but they made incredible signings. “

ON HIS PHYSICAL HOLDING – “I work like never before. Before and after training, I do a job to prevent injuries, it’s very important. Eating jumping is essential, I know I’m almost 36 years old and I need to prevent injuries. I had a nutritionist in Rome and I I have the same at Inter. As a player and athlete, we need these figures. We play every 3 days and we have to rest. We need healthy food and eat well, it helps me and we go on like this. “

ON WITHDRAWAL – “Fear? A little bit, yes. I talked a lot with my old companions who retired early. They wanted to live with their family, take vacations. And after six months they repented and told me: ‘Don’t stop playing’ . These words are in my head, I have only one career and this is my biggest motivation. I don’t think about being a coach or anything. Let’s see what options there will be when I retire but right now I don’t think about it. There will be time but the time has not come yet. I want to play. “