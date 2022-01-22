Dzeko returns, the last pads of the Venetians negative – Corriere.it

from Guido De Carolis

The last cycle of tampons carried out by Venezia gave negative results this morning. Inzaghi can field the starting formation, the only doubt is the ballot between Lautaro and Sanchez alongside Dzeko

Probable formations Milan, 6 pm



Inter (3-5-2): 1 Handanovic; 37 Skriniar, 6 De Vrijm 95 Sticks; 2 Dumfries, 23 Barella, 77 Brozovic, 20 Calhanoglu, 14 Perisic; 9 Dzeko, 10 Lautaro. Coach: Inzaghi

Venice (4-3-3): 12 Lezzerini; 7 Mazzocchi, 31 Caldara, 32 Ceccaroni, 3 Molinaro; 27 Busio, 44 ​​Ampadu, 21 Cuisance; 10 Aramu, 77 Okereke, 17 Johnsen. Coach: Zanetti

Referee: Marchetti

TV: 8.45 pm Dazn

Inter-Venezia is played. The last cycle of swabs carried out by Venezia gave a negative result this morning and therefore today’s match at 18 will be played regularly. The fifteen (five players) positive members of the group who remained at home and did not take part in the away match in Milan remain stationary.

The match had been at risk for days, but the Venetian team on Saturday had still left and arrived in Milan: as the American president Duncan Niederauer had pointed out, of the 25 players included in the list, five were positive when we presented them, while those who reached Milan were negative and, unless the test results (expected in the morning, ed) do not say otherwise, our intention to play the game. In times of Covid, postponements, local health authorities and protocols, everything remained in the balance until this morning. However, Venice’s willingness to go on the pitch despite the difficulties is commendable.

Not playing would have been a problem for both of us. For Venezia waiting to know if they will have to recover the match against Salernitana or if they will win 3-0 (the sentence on January 31st)

and for Inter that the match against Bologna, which was skipped on 6 January, will have to play it. The sports judge, Gerardo Mastrandrea, has decided not to concede the victory to the Nerazzurri. He motivated the choice by explaining that the rossobl were unable to appear due to force majeure, after the stop imposed by the ASL of Bologna. We then play again, even if Bologna had not filed an appeal. Nothing 0-3, sentence that Inter has decided to challenge: to appeal. Mastrandrea’s choice must not sound eccentric. Lega Serie A had already lost the appeal to the TAR against the decision of the ASL of Bologna to ban the match with Inter. There the date for a possible recovery remains 23 February, the first free Wednesday, even if the Nerazzurri would prefer to play later, given the busy schedule. Serie A tries to resist Covid, the new protocol tries to avoid ASL escapes, safeguarding the regularity of the championship is the most difficult undertaking.

At San Siro there is a Venice without five players, Inter shaken by Correa’s injury. The distraction in the left thigh will keep the Argentine striker out for a good month. The stop blocked Sensi’s passage to Sampdoria, unspoken don’t go, but we need reflection and the pause for the next two weeks will help to clear our minds and maybe bring a tip on loan: the candidate can be Caicedo. Apart from the South Americans involved in the World Cup qualifiers, the break will help the Nerazzurri to recharge, in view of an intense February with Milan, the Coppa Italia quarter-finals with Roma, a trip to Naples and the Champions League first leg with Liverpool.

Against the decimated Venezia, Inzaghi has the chance to stretch over Milan, busy with an uplifting Juve. Inter appeared tired, dragged to extra time in the Italian Cup against Empoli, after the equal of Bergamo. The coach has to let the team breathe, in uninterrupted acceleration from 19 games in which only one knockout came, in the Champions League against Real Madrid. The last effort before the break at full capacity, the starting line-up in full force, the only doubt the choice between Lautaro and Sanchez: the Argentine favored. The equal of Bergamo interrupted the streak of eight straight victories, but Inter gained a point over Milan. Inzaghi has a single protocol: play and win.