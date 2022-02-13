Dzeko weighed more than Osimhen. The Dimarco- Corriere.it exception

from Mario Sconcerti

A nice little Italian match, with few interruptions, between two equivalent teams: faster Napoli, more structured Inter. A correct result that hurts both a little but doesn’t interrupt anything

Napoli-Inter was a great match between two different and equivalent teams. Napoli have a chance to play at speed that Inter lack, Inter has a team structure that Napoli still lacks. If we were to attempt an extreme synthesis I would say that Dzeko did more than Osimhen, he weighed more in substance. Osimhen has recorded a lot, but almost always in a disjointed way. Many sparks, little fire. Dzeko did less but in a universal way, he played for everyone and for himself.

It was an unusual match, no fouls, no referee interruptions, Sanchez waited 7 minutes on the sidelines before entering because there was not even a lateral foul. A little Italian game that had two rhythms. The first half was fairly dominated by Napoli, second on the side of Inter. Calhanoglu and Barella were generally absent, uncomfortable with Fabian Ruiz and Lobotka. Brozovic was less lucid than usual because he was worried by Zielinski’s technical speed. There was a discomfort of the two teams scattered between their different virtues, which prohibited the possibility of surpassing each other.

Inter finished dominating, but shot very little on goal. De Vrij suffered almost intellectually from Osimhen, but in the end he kept him. It was a match conducted, rather than refereed, very well by Doveri, in which neither Napoli nor Inter were able to go over the top. They are otherwise on par, but Inter are still between one and four points ahead. So in the end it was a game that helps Milan in their return. There was no prevailing message on the field. Napoli attacked better and kept the counterattack in the second half. Inter in that stretch often dominated but without finishing. The only tactical exception I saw was Dimarco’s position for long periods of the second half, very deep, almost central, often dangerous. One more man. The rest is summed up in a correct result that hurts both of them a bit without interrupting any of their dialogue on the season.