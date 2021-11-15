Sports

€ 3k fine to Teodosic and Vitucci, three players from Brindisi deplored, fine to Trieste

A league

Eighth first leg, matches of 13-14 November 2021

HAPPYCASA TOAST. Warning for mandatory equipment failure (Stopwatch and precision time) [art. 40,1a RG rec.]

JEREMY LAMAR CHAPPELL (athlete HAPPYCASA BRINDISI). Deploration for disrespectful behavior towards the referees at the end of the match [art. 33,1/1a RG]

NICKOLAUS BRANDON PERKINS (athlete HAPPYCASA BRINDISI). Deploration for disrespectful behavior towards the referees at the end of the match [art. 33,1/1a RG,art. 24,4 RG]

JOSHUA DE VANTE PERKINS (athlete HAPPYCASA BRINDISI). Deploration for disrespectful behavior towards the referees at the end of the match [art. 33,1/1a RG]

FRANCESCO VITUCCI (coach HAPPYCASA BRINDISI). Disqualification for 1 match replaced with a fine of Euro 3,000.00 for offensive behavior against the Third Referee at the end of the match on the pitch and inside the tunnel access to the changing rooms [art. 33,1/1b RG rec., art. 24,2b RG, art. 14,4 RG]

ALLIANZ TRIESTE. Fine of Euro 450.00 for sporadic collective offenses against arbitrators [art. 27,4a RG rec., art. 24,2b RG]

MILOS TEODOSIC (athlete VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA). Disqualification for 1 match replaced with a fine of Euro 3,000.00 because following the expulsion for double technical foul he did not leave the pitch immediately and was seriously offensive towards the First and Second referees. [art. 33,1/1b RG rec., art. 24,2b RG, art. 36,1 RG rec., 14,4 R.G.]

