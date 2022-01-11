€ 50,000 fine if you don’t know which payments you can split

In this 2022, the new threshold for the use of cash debuted.

The war that the government is waging on cash is really tough and the aim is to fight tax evasion. If until last year the trap was triggered at € 2000 this year the figure was halved to € 1000. Therefore, € 1000 paid in cash is enough to trigger fines that can reach up to € 50,000. But the thorniest issue concerns the splitting of the figures. Here there is a lot of confusion and many risk being fined simply because they may not be fully aware of what is possible to divide and what is not. Many payments that we normally make are made in a fractional way and consequently it is not easy to orientate on what is possible to divide and what not. We will try in this article to explain this important issue as clearly as possible. Let’s say that in principle a payment which by its nature is split should not incur penalties.

Be careful not to make mistakes

For example, if someone provides me a service over time and I am used to paying for it weekly, this paying for his service in a fractional way does not blow the nose of the taxman because it is something inherent to the type of relationship. Even an appliance store that routinely uses the installment tool to make payments lighter to its buyers is not bypassing the cash regulation. On the contrary, when a payment by its nature should be made in a single solution, but exceeds € 1000 and, only to circumvent the cash limit, it is split into two or three tranches, all of which are worth less than € 1000 and are paid in cash, here is that if you are discovered you risk a fine.

Read also: Facades Bonus 2022: extended and improved. Now it suits you

It all depends on the nature of the payment and the usual business practices.

Read also: Tax records: in 2022 the ISEE changes everything and the tax authorities are tougher

Therefore, on a case by case basis, the taxman will assess whether the movement of money is by its nature fractionated, however divisible. or if the splitting was done arbitrarily simply to circumvent the law.