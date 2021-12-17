E-bill and bonus scheme, flat rate at peak

Double blow to flat rates: in addition to the probable obligation to adopt electronic invoicing from 2022, the new restriction also invalidates the bonus regime granted to those who already use and will use this tool. It should be preliminarily highlighted (see ItaliaOggi di yesterday) that the Council of the European Union with a decision of December 3, 2021, allowed Italy to continue with the obligation of electronic invoicing until 2024, also extending this fulfillment to a series of subjects. including those on a flat-rate basis.

Currently, taxpayers who use the flat rate scheme (pursuant to Article 1, paragraphs 54-89 of Law 190/2014) are excluded from the obligation to use the e-bill but can opt to use the tool by accessing a bonus scheme. In fact, starting from 2020 to encourage the use of the tool, the legislator with article 1 paragraph 692 lett. f) of law 160/2019 (budget law 2020), established that for taxpayers who have an annual turnover consisting exclusively of electronic invoices, the deadline referred to in art. 43, c. 1, Presidential Decree 600/73, is reduced by one year.

This provision was inserted in the first sentence of art. 1, c. 74 of law 190/14 which governs assessment, collection and penalties deriving from the application of the flat-rate regime. Analyzing the structure of the reward, art. 43, c.1 of Presidential Decree 600/73 provides that the assessment notices must be notified, under penalty of forfeiture, by 31 December of the fifth year following the one in which the return was submitted, therefore for flat rates with electronic invoices , in compliance with the new wording of paragraph 74, this term is reduced to the fourth year after declaration. It goes without saying that with the obligation to use electronic invoicing, the very concept of rewarding loses its logic and will consequently fail.

The rule, however, cannot have retroactive effect, undermining the reward already acquired, therefore, the introduction of the obligation generates a double track for the terms of assessment differentiated for the years in which there was and there is a discount on the terms for the assessment , 2020 and 2021, and for those instead from which the new constraint will start without “fiscal gifts”. For example, a flat-rate taxpayer who has opted for the e-bill from 2020 will in fact have the notification deadlines for any assessments on the 2020 and 2021 annuities set by 31 December of the fourth year following the sending of the related declarations due to the discount. ; from 2022 on the other hand, should the obligation come into effect, the terms return to the ordinary ones or by 31 December of the fifth year following the one in which the return was submitted.

The new obligation therefore requires a future amendment of art. 1, c. 74, l. 190/2014 specifying that the bonus scheme, or the discount on the terms for the notification of assessment notices, is understood to have ceased from the date of introduction of the obligation to use electronic invoicing. It is important to underline that currently the exclusion from the constraint of adopting electronic invoicing of flat-rate taxpayers derives from the provisions of art. 1, c. 3, Legislative Decree 127/2015. The aforementioned rule provides precisely that taxable persons who fall under the so-called advantage regime pursuant to art. 27, c. 1-2, of legislative decree 98/2011, converted into law 111/2011, and those who apply the flat-rate regime referred to in art. 1, c. 54-89, of the law 190/2014.