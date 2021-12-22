E-commerce, here are the “hot” titles according to algorithms and artificial intelligence From FinanciaLounge

Business

E-commerce, here are the "hot" titles according to algorithms and artificial intelligence

Zach Shipman
In addition to the giants eBay and Alibaba, there are other companies that are potentially very attractive for those who want to invest in digital commerce

Every week FinScience, a company specializing in alternative data and artificial intelligence, monitors the web by visiting about 1.5 million web pages every day on 35 thousand different domains with its own algorithms. During the monitoring, more than 100 trending topics are analyzed until the current “hot” topic is identified. For each theme, FinScience extracts and selects a list of interesting companies or titles that are related to the theme and that can be influenced by events related to that theme. These companies are monitored on a daily basis through the analysis of proprietary alternative metrics relating to both individual stocks and their level of connection to the theme.

GROWING INTEREST

This week’s hot topic, the latest for 2021, is e-commerce, e-commerce. A segment that embraces various issues such as transactions for the marketing of goods and services between producer and consumer, carried out via the internet, applications dedicated to commercial transactions and all communications and management of commercial activities through electronic methods. Since last June interest in e-commerce, according to the findings of FinScience, it grew by 75%, with an increase of 71% in the last two weeksand compared to the previous two weeks …

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

