E-commerce, “the Russian Amazon” Ozon lands in Italy in 2022

“I am 85 million the people per month who visit our app and website – he says Shulgin -, we have 21 million customers, people who have made at least one purchase in the last year. Obviously there are many people interested in buying Italian brands. This is why we plan to launch our operations in Italy next year. ”

E-commerce in Russia – Russia’s retail market is quite large, approx 500 billion dollars, and e-commerce penetration is about the 10%. It grows every year and is expected to reaches 15-16% in 4 years from now. “Our goal for next year is build contacts to allow companies from other countries, such as Italy, to sell to Russian citizens through Ozon “. In this way, Italian companies will be able to place products on the platform and” we will provide logistics options for shipments to Russia and back: also Russian brands will be able to sell their products in Italy. “For this year the company expects a growth figure of 120%.

The search for Italian products – As Shulgin reiterates, “we already have companies from China, Turkey, Israel, the United States, Korea, using this service. We have not done what we should have done in Italy, but now we will solve”. For Italian products “there is a big market” in Russia through Ozon. “It could be interesting for Italian companies to grow” in the country.

“Our mission is to be open for everyone – continues the CEO – the service is the same for everyone and there are no restrictions on the platform to operate. We do not impose logistical options”. With the Covid, “obviously there was in 2020 an acceleration of e-commerce, especially during the lockdown “, but” the growth remains, the pandemic has only accelerated “this expansion. The CEO added that at Expo 2020 Dubai” we want to communicate our possibilities to companies in other countries, who can use Ozon to grow their business and sell in Russia, e find partner that can make it easier for us to arrive in other states “.