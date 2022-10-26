E PP questions the interest of the DGA to implement the degree of Medicine in Huesca

The provincial president of the Popular Party, Gerardo Oliván, has questioned the real interest of the Board of the General Study of Huesca for implementing the complete Medicine degree in the capital of Huesca, where since 2011 only the first two courses are taught. On Friday, October 21, after the last meeting of this body, where the Government of Aragon, the Provincial Council, the City Council, and the University of Zaragoza are represented, the academic institution stated that it is carrying out a study of the costs of infrastructure and human resources that these teachings would require.

Oliván has pointed out that this announcement “means absolutely nothing” because the agreements of the Board of Trustees “they never meet“. As an example of his statement he has pointed out that on November 3, 2020, Within this body, it was agreed to ask the University of Zaragoza for an analysis that specified the needs to implement the third course of Medicine on the Huesca campus. “Where is that studio?” commented.

In addition, he recalled that in September 2021 the Minister of Science, University and Knowledge Society of the Government of Aragon, Maru Díaz, ruled out implanting in Huesca the full degree of Medicine of the University of Zaragoza and stated: “I don’t think it would do any good to duplicate degrees in the territory”. The provincial president of the PP has recalled that the San Jorge Hospital I was already a university student at that timeone of the necessary questions to complete the practices of this degree.

As an example closer in time, Oliván has referred to the support given by the President of the Government of Aragon, Javier Lambán, to the proposal of the private San Jorge University to open a new Faculty of Medicine in Zaragoza: “Why Why didn’t he say something about teaching this complete degree in Huesca? Do you think that the full degree is appropriate on the Huesca campus?”.

According to the PP, with the Medicine studies in Huesca “we are assisting the lurches to which the PSOE has accustomed us“While the socialists govern in Aragon and Huesca, here we will never be a reference for anything and all our capacities will be systematically slowed down,” Oliván assured. “It’s worth studying, you have to do it”, has apostilled

“A Poisoned Gift for Rudi”

Likewise, Gerardo Oliván has asked the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE in Alto Aragón, Elisa Sancho, to retract the statements made on October 22when he stated that Medicine studies in Huesca were in doubt since in 2011 the counselor Dolores Serat (PP) abolished the third year of the degree.

The provincial president of PP has stated that “Elisa Sancho, on behalf of the PSOE of Huesca, is lying.” According to Olivan, the elimination of the third course of Medicine in Huesca was known on May 30, 2011, exactly one week after the PSOE lost the elections with Marcelino Iglesias. “The socialists lost the regional government and immediately announced the abolition of the third course. It was a poisoned gift for President Rudi, who took office on July 14“, he indicated. “But the Secretary of Organization preferred to omit data, so we ask that she rectify, that she assume her responsibility in this matter and that she ask for forgiveness”, she said.